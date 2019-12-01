This dirt-cheap $169 HP Stream laptop is a Cyber Monday steal

Laptops running Windows don't normally get this inexpensive. Amazon has the HP Stream 14-cb159nr for just $169, a full $60 off the $230 list price.

Granted, this adorable puppy isn't exactly a gaming powerhouse. It sports an Intel Celeron N400 CPU, 4GB of RAM (not upgradable) and 64GB SSD. Needless to say, the graphics are integrated, and the 14-inch screen is 1366x768. But this is a perfect machine for students or travelers who don't like Chromebooks.

HP Stream 14 laptop: Was $230, now $169 @Amazon

This lightweight Windows 10 S laptop is perfect for students and travelers who don't like Chromebooks. It comes with a free year of Microsoft Office 365, with 1TB of cloud storage.View Deal

You'll also get a full year of Microsoft Office 365 Personal at no extra cost, giving you Word, Excel, Powerpoint and 1TB of Microsoft OneDrive storage. The machine ships with Windows 10 in S Mode, but you can switch that permanently to regular Windows 10 Home. The battery life lasts up to 14 hours, and the whole thing weighs just 3.17 pounds.

Be sure to check out the rest of our favorite Cyber Monday deals, which are already happening.