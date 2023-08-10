This awesome Sony Bluetooth speaker just crashed to lowest price ever at Amazon

By Millie Davis-Williams
published

Amazon just sliced the price of the Sony SRS-XB100

Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth speaker laid on sand
(Image credit: Future)

The best Bluetooth speakers on the market can get pricey, but you don’t need to spend a fortune to get great sound quality in a portable package. Sony's budget-friendly Bluetooth speaker just got a price cut over at Amazon.

The Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $48 at Amazon right now. It’s now $12 off, and the lowest I’ve ever seen this model go for. Best Buy also sells the speaker for $49. 

Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth Speaker: was $59 now $48 @ Amazon

Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth Speaker: was $59 now $48 @ Amazon
Lowest price: The Sony SRS-XB100 is one of the best cheap Bluetooth speakers we’ve tested. In our Sony SRS-XB100 review, we praised its strong sound quality, portable design, and long battery life. It offers a playback range of 131 feet and is IP67 rated against sun, sand, rain, and accidental submersion. The Sony SRS-XB100 is at its lowest price ever right now.
Price check: $49 @ Best Buy

View Deal

The Sony SRS-XB100 holds a spot on our list of the best cheap Bluetooth speakers, and it’s easy to see why. In our Sony SRS-XB100 review, we had almost nothing but praise for this device.

The Sony SRS-XB100’s setup includes a small driver, passive radiator and sound diffusion processor, which come together to create an awesome audio experience. We heard nuanced, detailed sound without any tinniness you might expect from a cheap Bluetooth speaker. Even in noisy environments, like a windy day on the beach, the SRS-XB100 still carried sound well. Plus, if you decide to pick up two SRS-XB100 speakers, you can stereo-pair them together to imitate a surround sound experience.

The Sony SRS-XB100’s sound quality is especially impressive considering its size. Measuring 3.43 x 4.41-inches and weighing 9.7 ounces, this speaker is seriously portable and can be taken with you anywhere you go. A carrying strap is included and the speaker comes in a range of fun colors.

Potentially the best aspect of the Sony SRS-XB100 is its long battery life. It’s rated for 16 hours of listening time, which we found to be accurate in our tests. If you use it for a couple of hours a day, you could go for more than a week without having to charge it. However, the SRS-XB100 takes a lengthy 4.5 hours to fully charge, and the included charging cable is a little short for our liking.

It’s hard to find such a great Bluetooth speaker in this price range, so make sure to snap up this deal before it’s gone. If you’re hungry for more sales, check out our Amazon deals coverage. 

Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art. 