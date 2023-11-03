These editor-approved Nike running shoes are heavily discounted ahead of Black Friday

Running shoes are a pricey yet necessary expense for anyone passionate about pounding the pavement, gravel or dirt. So when sweet deals on some of our all-time favorite models pop up, we like to share them with you. With that in mind, both the Nike Wildhorse 8 and Invincible 3 are on sale at steep discounts in this early Black Friday deal from Nike.

While the Wildhorse normally retails for $130 a pair, the Invincible goes for a piggybank-smashing $180 a pair. Fortunately, that’s not currently the case—as long as you aren’t too picky about colors.

Nike Invincible 3 women’s deal

Sorry dudes, this deal is ladies-only. For the best bargain on the Invincible 3, go with the “ Jade Ice/Clear ” colorway—mint chocolate chip ice cream, anyone? With a decent range of sizes still available, you can save $33 or 18% off these top-shelve dunks, but only if you move quickly.

Nike is also offering 14% off a pink, white and green version , along with a light blue and pink model . By the way, we love the Invincible 3 for its extremely comfortable and bouncy feel. This is a fantastic choice for anyone in search of running sneakers that are easy on both the feet and the eyes.

Nike Wildhorse 8 men’s deal

Nike Wildhorse 8 (men’s): was $130 now $90 @ Nike

The Wildhorse series is one of our favorites for trail running . They also happen to be one of the best-looking pairs of running sneakers on the market (in our humble opinion). Plus, the 8's are built to handle a range of surface types, not just trails.

For the guys, Nike is offering 30% off three different color options of the Wildhorse 8, making them just under $100 a pair. I personally like the “ Picante Red ” ones, which, as of publishing, are still available in all sizes. The same goes for these black, green and gold bad boys. However, sizes are much more limited for the “ Obsidian/Cool Grey/Baltic Blue/Volt ” option.

Whichever way you go, you’re getting yourself into a fashionable and responsive pair of trail running sneakers with plenty of cushioning and bounce. These should also be supportive enough to cruise both the mountain loops and city streets.

Nike Wildhorse 8 women’s deal

Nike Wildhorse 8 (women’s): was $130 now $79 @ Nike

The only thing hotter than this deal is the reflection of the sun off these bright neon sneakers. But hey, you’ll probably muddy them up in no time at all. And thanks to an ankle gaiter, mud and debris should stay outside the shoe where it belongs.

For women, only the neon yellow variety of the Wildhorse 8 is on sale. But the good news is that you can save nearly 40%, bringing the price down to just $79. Most sizes are still available. And thanks to that glorious highlighter-yellow hue, you’ll likely never misplace your trail running shoes again.