These earbuds destroy the AirPods Pro on sound quality — and now they’re $50 off

We may rank the AirPods Pro 2 highly on our best wireless earbuds list, but that doesn’t mean they’re the be-all and end-all in terms of audio quality. These earbuds from Campfire Audio destroy the AirPods Pro 2 in terms of sound quality, so I urge you to check them out if you value a top-notch listening experience.

Right now the Campfire Audio Orbit wireless earbuds are $199 at Amazon . They're $50 off their usual price right now. It's the lowest price I’ve ever seen for these earbuds, so I recommend taking advantage of this deal before it's gone.

Campfire Audio Orbit: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Campfire Audio Orbit easily beat rivals like the AirPods Pro 2 in terms of sound quality, making them a top choice for audiophiles. In our review , we praised these earbuds for their excellent audio, responsive controls and wireless charging capabilities. They also have long battery life, lasting for 8 hours of listening time or up to 30 hours with the charging case. However, there’s no ANC or transparency mode and few additional features.

We rank the Campfire Audio Orbit wireless earbuds among the best headphones for audiophiles . In our Campfire Audio Orbit review , we said that they “destroy the AirPods on sound,” but noted that they prioritize sound quality over connectivity and extra features. If you love the silky smooth compatibility that the AirPods Pro 2 have with Apple devices, they’re probably the earbuds you should buy. But if you value sound above all else, the Campfire Audio Orbit earbuds are a perfect choice.

In our tests, we found that the Orbit buds produced a wide and impactful soundstage with incredible depth. Frequencies across all ranges were well-balanced, and details were recreated impeccably. The clarity these earbuds deliver is so strong that our reviewer felt like he was actually sitting on stage with a band during listening sessions.

As there’s no ANC mode, the Campfire Audio Orbit earbuds rely on passive noise isolation from their silicone ear tips. Obviously, a pair of the best noise-cancelling earbuds will block out sound better — but the Orbit buds still reduced chatter in a living room and outdoor noise at a park, which will help you stay immersed in your music.

Another big plus to the Campfire Audio Orbit earbuds is their long battery life. They last for 8 hours of listening time, or up to 30 hours with the included charging case. Plus, the earbuds are IP55-rated for sweat and water resistance.