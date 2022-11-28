The new AirPods Pro 2 are down to lowest price yet in this Cyber Monday deal

The best Cyber Monday Deals are live and we are still seeing some all-time low prices on many tech products. This also includes good discounts on Apple devices. If you're in the market for Apple's best wireless ANC earbuds with spatial audio support, we have great news.

Right now you can pick up the Apple AirPods Pro 2 on sale for just $199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's a big savings of $50 on some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy. Amazon (opens in new tab) is also running a similar $199 deal, making this the lowest price we've seen so far and a great time to snag the latest generation of AirPods Pro for less.

You will have to act fast though as it could go out of stock soon or the deal could expire once Cyber Monday ends.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab) Lowest price ever! This might be the best time to pick up the AirPods Pro 2 at $50 off right now and this is the best price we have ever seen for these AirPods. The AirPods Pro 2 have 2x better noise cancelling, plus 6 hours of battery life on a charge. Not only are the earbuds IPX4-rated, but the wirelessly chargeable case is too, but it also has a built-in microphone that helps you find it when it’s lost.

This is one of the best deals we have come across on Cyber Monday and what makes it even better is that at $199 this is the best price ever for the Airpods Pro 2.

In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we found that these next-gen flagship ANC earbuds perform even better than the original AirPods Pro.

Noise cancellation claims to be twice as good, which as our reviewer put it: "When it’s active with music playing at a medium volume the noise cancellation can overcome what I feel is 95% of household and office noise. You won’t be able to hear a person sitting next to you, even if you’re looking at them, and the dull hum of the office will fade into nothing."

This isn't the only reason the AirPods Pro 2 is one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds we've tested. On the audio front, Apple has included a new H2 chip with custom amp and driver that delivers better lower and higher frequencies, and you can use the iPhone's TrueDepth camera to create personalized spatial audio to listen to some of the best Dolby Atmos sound in any pair of earbuds.

I have been using the AirPods Pro 2 for a few months now and I love to use them while working out but I even taking meetings with them. They have lovely immersive sound and are one of the best headphones I've used.

There are several other highlights including the addition of voice controls on the stem of the earbuds. At the same time, Apple has also increased the battery life to offer 6 hours on a single charge from the earbuds and an additional 30 hours from the wireless charging case. Not only are the earbuds IPX4-rated, but the case is waterproof, too.

For more savings on the best headphones, check out our Cyber Monday headphone deals. And be sure to check our Cyber Monday deals live blog for ongoing updates on the best bargains across the hottest tech products.