MacBook Air M1 crashes to $799 in epic Best Buy deal

Despite being a generation old, the MacBook Air M1 remains one of the best MacBooks you can buy. Not only does it offer amazing performance and battery life, but it's the perfect machine for budget conscious Apple fans.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple MacBook Air M1 on sale for $799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). (Click on the "MacBook, iPad and iMac" tab/button to see this deal). That's $200 off and one of the best early Presidents Day Apple sales we've seen.

Lowest price! The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Best Buy has it on sale for $799, which is its cheapest price ever. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. (Click on Best Buy's "MacBook, iPad and iMac" tab/button to see this deal).

The MacBook Air features a 13-inch 2,560 x 1600-pixel Retina display, 8GB of RAM, Apple's 8-core M1 CPU, and a 256GB SSD — and it's all packed in a slim 2.8-pound chassis that's more portable than the MacBook Pro.

In our MacBook Air M1 review, we gave this model a near-perfect score thanks to its outstanding performance, comfortable keyboard design, HD webcam, and very strong battery life. We're talking over 14 hours of juice on a charge.

Although we weren't fans of its relatively thick bezels and lack of additional ports, the MacBook Air 2020 is still one of the best laptops right now. In fact, we went as far as stating that "the MacBook Air M1 has the speed and battery life to beat the best PCs."

Yes, there is a newer MacBook Air M2, which starts at $1,199. And that laptop gives you even faster performance, a brighter display, and sharper 1080p webcam, plus MagSafe charging. But overall, the M1 is a steal at this price point.