The Galaxy Tab S8 is our favorite Android tablet — and it’s $150 off for Black Friday

There's been some killer Black Friday deals for tablets. But unfortunately for Android users, most of them have been Black Friday iPad deals, which doesn't help much.

Luckily, that's starting to change. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (128GB) for just $549 at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

Even better, if you're willing to put up an extra $30, you can also get the 256GB version of the Galaxy Tab S8 for $579 (opens in new tab), also at Best Buy. That's doubling your storage for just $30. And color doesn't matter — both the 128GB and 256GB versions of the Tab S8 come in Graphite, Pink Gold and Silver, with discounts available on all three options.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (128GB): was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (opens in new tab) is a great Android tablet, topping our best Android tablet (opens in new tab) rankings. The Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch Full HD 120Hz display, a 12MP front-facing camera, 8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. It can't fully replace everyone's laptop, but it comes surprisingly close.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256GB): was $779 now $579 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Unless you really can't swing the extra $30 dollars, upgrading to the 256GB storage size of the Galaxy Tab S8 is a no-brainer. You get all the same great features and performance, just with double the storage space for photos, documents, videos or other files.

If you want a tablet that is easier on the wallet than an Apple iPad Air (2022), or just prefer to use Android, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the device to get. While the Galaxy Tab S8 lacks some of the bells and whistles of its biggest rivals and the UI isn’t quite as slick as iPadOS 16, Samsung's tablet is arguably the best option for many people. The Tab S8 does a great job balancing features, performance and price into an attractive package.

The bright display is gorgeous. The Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch Full HD (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, great for watching videos and playing games. And at just 1.1 pounds it's the lightest and smallest of Samsung's new tablets. Plus, the 12MP front-facing camera and three microphones ensure you’ll look and sound your best during business or personal calls.

Even better, the Galaxy Tab S8 is pretty much on par with the Tab S8 Plus and Ultra. All three are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, so unless you're getting a model with 12GB of RAM (the Tab S8 is limited to 8GB), the performance is essentially the same.

Finally — and we cannot stress this enough — you can double the storage for just $30. That is a huge upgrade at a relatively minuscule price. So go grab the 256GB version, pick a color (Graphite, Pink Gold or Silver) and you'll be watching Netflix in no time. Then go check out our Black Friday TV deals to pair a bigger screen with your small screen. If you want the biggest screen possible, definitely check out TCL's gigantic 98-inch TV that was just marked down $3,500. Talk about a massive deal.