The Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy A54 just hit its lowest price ever ahead of Labor Day

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is the best cheap phone phone you can buy. Whether you're shopping for yourself or just browsing early Labor Day sales, Amazon is offering a killer deal on this excellent phone.

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy A54 for just $349 at Amazon. That's $100 off and one of the best cell phone deals we've seen this month.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is an incredible value at its full price and an even bigger value when you knock $100 off its retail price. In our Samsung Galaxy A54 review, we loved this phone's display, overall performance, and strong cameras. At $349, the A54 is a steal.

Packing a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, the Samsung Galaxy A54 has the best display of any budget phone we've tested. It reached a peak brightness of 854 nits in our tests, meaning it's easy to see outdoors. Colors also looked vibrant and accurate — we measured 127.1% coverage of the sRGB scale and a Delta-E score of 0.06.

We also consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 to be one of the best camera phones you can buy. It sports 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 5MP macro lenses as well as a 32MP front camera for selfies. We love the Samsung Galaxy A54's large main sensor, and found it produced great night-time shots.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 also has great battery life. Ours lasted 11 hours and 46 minutes with the display set to 60Hz. Plus, the Exynos 1380 chip the phone runs on enables snappy performance when switching between apps or playing games like PUBG Mobile.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is an awesome deal at this price, so make sure to grab this deal before it's gone. Also, make sure to check out our Galaxy A54 deals coverage for deals from Verizon, AT&T, and more.