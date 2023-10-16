The best value earbuds we've reviewed just crashed to $87 — I'd buy this early Black Friday deal right now

Not everyone has $300 or more lying around to spend on the best wireless earbuds, so that's where our best value pick comes in. The Sony WF-C700N are an incredible pair of earbuds for the money, and they offer pretty much every feature you'd want out of premium earbuds — just at a much lower price.

Hence why I'm calling out that the Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds are $87 at Amazon right now. This may seem like a small discount compared to their $119 MSRP, but these buds were already great value for money at full price. Now that they’re under $90, they’re a steal.

Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $87 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The Sony WF-C700N are one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review , we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on. The Sony WF-C700N are at their lowest price ever right now.

We rank the Sony WF-C700N among the best wireless earbuds on the market due to their excellent all-round performance and value for money. Just check out our highly positive Sony WF-C700N review for the full lowdown.

In our tests, the Sony WF-C700N produced very satisfying sound. Crisp, lively audio with punchy bass was fully on show. You also get access to the excellent Sony Headphones Connect app, which lets you customize EQ to tweak the sound to your preferences. 360 Reality Audio is also available to give select tracks a fuller, more 3D sound.

As for ANC, the Sony WF-C700N are very impressive. Low and mid-range frequencies were well reduced and went totally unnoticed in our tests. Some high-range sounds snuck through, but didn't compromise audio quality. There are a generous selection of 20 levels of ANC to choose from here.

These earbuds are also versatile enough to be used for workouts and calls. Their lightweight design, sweat-absorbent tips and IPX4 water resistance make them appealing to fitness fans. And the WF-C700N's microphones isolate your voice from background noise well, making both ends of the conversation sound very clear in our tests.