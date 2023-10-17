Amazon has a massive sale on JBL headphones — 5 early Black Friday deals I'd buy

Black Friday is approaching, so why not treat yourself to some listening bliss? A bunch of headphones, wireless earbuds and Bluetooth speakers from JBL have been discounted at Amazon ahead of November's big retail event. That means now's the time to score yourself a great deal on some of our favorite audio products.

My favorite deal of the bunch has to be the JBL Vibe Beam for $39 at Amazon. Our own Tom's Guide reviewer Alex Bracetti said these wireless earbuds were "shockingly great" and offered a ton of premium features you wouldn't expect at this price point. Unfortunately, they weren't as good on voice and video calls, but it's hard to complain about this when they only cost $39.

There are plenty more deals to choose from, so keep scrolling for the 5 JBL deals I'd recommend shopping at Amazon right now.

JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Lowest price: JBL has released numerous low-priced earbuds over the past two years and the Vibe Beam are the best of the group. You get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance, 8-hour battery life and transparency modes to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music.

JBL Tune 660NC: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

Lowest price: While these aren't quite as nice as the JBL Live 660NC headphones, these are still a great deal. You still get excellent battery life and surprisingly good noise cancellation, all for just $49. Normally, it's tough to find even decent noise-canceling headphones at that price.

JBL Reflect Mini earbuds: was $149 now $69 @ Amazon

Lowest price: A solid pair of buds if you're on a budget, Amazon is knocking over $100 off the JBL Reflect Mini. Despite their size and price, these buds come with active noise cancellation, JBL's signature sound, IPX7 water resistance, and 7 hours of battery life in the buds themselves. An extra 14 hours in the case brings your total up to 21.

JBL Live 660NC: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

These wireless noise-cancelling headphones are one of the most popular over-ear designs on the market. They rank as one of the best cheap noise-canceling cans we've seen, and in our review we praised their bass-forward sound, effective ANC, superior comfort, and battery life that runs to 50 hours.

Price check: $99 @ Best Buy