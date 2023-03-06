The best PS5 SSD just dropped to $124 at Amazon — and more than doubles your storage

March is set to be another big month for new PS5 games. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty just launched last week, and the anticipation is really building now ahead of the release of the Resident Evil 4 Remake in less than three weeks. Naturally, your console's hard drive might be struggling to hold all these new releases, but that’s where one of the best PS5 internal SSDs comes in handy.

Upgrading your PS5 storage space may appear to be a pricey proposition, but we've just spotted an epic discount on our favorite PS5 SSD. Right now, the WD_Black 1TB SN850 SSD is on sale for $124 at Amazon. That's $55 off its regular list price of $179, and it's the lowest price we've seen for the 1TB model so far this year. It's also just $5 shy of its all-time low price of $119 which we saw during last year's Black Friday sales.

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently $55 off which is the lowest price we've seen for the SSD in 2023.

The WD_Back SN850 is currently the only PS5 SSD that has been granted the officially licensed seal of approval by Sony. Naturally, it meets all of the requirements for a compatible SSD and it even comes in nifty PlayStation-branded packaging. Plus, I've personally been testing this drive in my own console for more than 18 months and can confirm not only does it work flawlessly, but I've actually experienced slightly improved load times on some games.

It’s important to note that any SSD added to the PS5’s storage expansion slot must come with a heatsink in order to prevent overheating. Fortunately, this model of the WD_Black SN850 comes with one preinstalled. This means it’s ready to be inserted into your console straight out of the box. Plus, you don’t need to worry about the installation process, it takes literally a few minutes and we have an easy-to-follow guide on how to upgrade your PS5 internal storage if you need some help.

When you add a new SSD to your PS5, it doesn’t replace the console’s base hard drive either. That means, if you add an extra 1TB of storage, all that additional space comes in addition to the 667GB stock hard drive. With more than double the console’s standard storage capacity, you’ll have all the space needed to hold dozens of the best PS5 games — and you should even have space left over for the biggest games of 2023 still to come such as Spider-Man 2 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Sure, you could instead opt to delete and redownload games as needed, but purchasing a PS5 SSD is an elegant solution that will allow you to install several jumbo-sized games at once. And now is definitely the time to buy as this Western Digital model was our top pick even at full price. After receiving such a generous discount over on Amazon, it’s now an even easier recommendation.