SteelSeries Arctis Pro hits lowest price ever on Prime Day

If you want to buy great gaming gear at a steep discount, one trick is to look to last year’s model. Older gaming accessories often work perfectly with the latest PCs and consoles, though with fewer bells and whistles. That’s the case with the SteelSeries Arctis Pro, which splits the difference between a gaming headset and an audiophile headset. The Arctis Pro is one of the best-sounding headsets that SteelSeries has ever put out, and it’s currently available at a steep discount thanks to a Prime Day sale.

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro now costs $113 on Amazon (opens in new tab), which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the product. The device usually costs $179, and it’s arguably worth the premium.

Back in November 2019, the Arctis Pro hit $119 for a few days, but it’s hovered between $124 and $179 ever since. If you’ve always dreamed of a high-end wired gaming headset, this may be as good as things get until the holiday season.

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro isn’t the latest gaming headset on the market, but it still delivers excellent sound, a comfortable design and an intriguing digital audio converter (DAC). With both USB and 3.5 mm connectivity options, the Arctis Pro is equally at home at a PC or plugged into a console controller. Thanks to its elastic “ski goggles” headband, you’ll also get a perfect fit every time.

The primary reason why the SteelSeries Arctis Pro has dropped in price so precipitously is because SteelSeries recently came out with a replacement. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro features a brand-new design, an included digital audio converter (DAC) and a somewhat more robust soundscape. However, the Arctis Nova Pro also costs $250, and that extra $100 could buy an awful lot of extra games — especially if you take advantage of some Prime Day video game deals.

Besides, the Arctis Pro has a lot to offer on its own merits, as we pointed out when we reviewed its cordless counterpart, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless. With a durable design, subtle RGB lighting, a USB chatmix dial and Hi-Res audio capabilities, this device should please both competitive and single-player gamers, as well as anyone who simply wants a good everyday headset for music and productivity. It’s not the newest model, and by today’s standards, it’s no longer the fanciest. But at $113, it is a fantastic bargain.