Stearns & Foster's top-rated Estate mattress gets a big price cut in new Black Friday sale

If you’re looking for a luxury mattress at a discounted price in this year's Black Friday mattress sales , this new Stearns & Foster's deal can save you up to $400 on the Estate Mattress, a luxury hybrid with a similar feel to the top-rated Saatva Classic. With this discount, a queen sized Estate is down to $2,199 (was $2,399), with a bigger saving of $400 on the split Cal king (now $2,799).

The Estate is designed with IntelliCoil innersprings and Tempur-Indulge memory foam for deep pressure relief, full body support and comfort. You can choose either a soft or firm feel, with the option of upgrading to a pillow top for a plusher, more cushioned sleep surface.

Stearns & Foster is one of America’s most luxurious sleep brands and you'll find their mattresses at The Ritz-Carlton hotel. The Estate mattress is a hybrid and, as you'll see from the beds ranked in our best mattress guide, these are often the sweet spot between comfort and support for most sleepers.

As with luxury rival brand Saatva, Stearns & Foster offers free white glove delivery, including old mattress removal, but the sleep trial is shorter at 90-nights versus Saatva's 365-night trial. The warranty is also shorter at 10 years compared to Saatva's lifetime warranty.

Stearns & Foster The Estate

Was: from $2,299

Now: from $2,099 at Stearns & Foster

Saving: up to $400 Summary: The brand behind the luxurious Ritz-Carlton bed, Stearns & Foster is known for creating some of the best hybrid mattresses for all sleepers. The Estate Mattress sits in the middle of the brand's range and contains Tempur-Indulge foam and durable innersprings. These help limit motion transfer for restless bed sharers, with an AirVent ventilated coil system preventing heat build up. The comfort level is medium-firm, which should suit most bodies, though heavyweight sleepers and those who sleep on their stomach may want to opt for something firmer. The biggest saving is found when you buy a split Cal king Estate Mattress, which is ideal for couples with different builds and sleeping styles. The Estate is compatible with power, flat foundation, or platform bed bases, but you can't use it with box springs. Benefits: 90-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free white glove delivery Price history: Stearns & Foster run sales throughout the year, especially on major holidays like 4th of July, Labor Day and Black Friday. Outside of majot holiday periods the best time to buy is Thursday to Monday, as Stearns & Foster usually offer $300 worth of free accessories when you buy any mattress set. Take a look at our Stearns & Foster Promo Codes guide for further discounts.

Are luxury mattresses worth it?

The old adage 'you get what you pay for' is noticeable with luxury beds, as they are made from higher quality materials that are built to last longer. When it comes to how long does a mattress last for, eight years is the average lifespan, depending on the main materials used to make it. Luxury beds easily get to the top end of that lifespan and some, especially those made from natural latex, last even longer.

The best luxury mattresses command higher price tags than a standard mattress in a box, but it's good to think about how that cost breaks down over at least eight years. If you're spending $2,500 on a queen size luxury mattress, that evens out to $312.50 a year, or $26 a month. That's a small price to pay for a higher quality bed that can transform your sleep.

Plus, many luxury beds offer free mattress white glove delivery, including removal of your old mattress and foundation. That's great value all considered.