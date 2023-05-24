Stay cool this Memorial Day with $120 off our favorite smart air conditioner

The unofficial start of summer is just days away. But before you check out for the long weekend, we've just spotted one of the best Memorial Day sales you can get ahead of the holiday.

For a limited time, you can get the LG DUAL Inverter 10,000 BTU Air Conditioner on sale for just $399 at LG. That's $70 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this smart air conditioner, which we named the best smart air conditioner you can buy.

LG DUAL Inverter 10,000 BTU Air Conditioner: was $469 now $399 @ LG

Save $70! We named the LG DUAL Inverter AC the best smart air conditioner you can buy. It uses what LG calls a dual-inverter compressor, which continually adjusts its speed, rather than turning on and off like a traditional compressor. LG says this technology should provide energy savings of up to 25% and make the device quieter than most AC units. This model comes with a remote control, works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and can be controlled via the LG SmartThinQ app.

LG DUAL Inverter 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner: was $719 now $599 @ LG

Save $120! Need an air conditioner that you can easily move from room to room? This AC features built-in wheels that lets you transport it around your home. It uses LG's dual-inverter compressor, which the company claims can provide energy savings of up to 25% and make the device quieter than most AC units. This is the cheapest price we've seen for it.

May is a great month for air conditioner sales. The LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner gets our recommendation if you're looking for a quiet and efficient window unit. It has built-in Wi-Fi, so you can control it from your phone and with Alexa and Google Assistant. It's also more efficient and quieter than other air conditioners

In our LG DUAL Inverter Air Conditioner review, we said it's a much sleeker-looking unit than most window AC units. We also found that it cools efficiently and quietly, and it's not that much more expensive than non-smart units. We also like that you can control the air conditioner using Alexa and Google Assistant, which is handy for when you're in bed and can't find the remote.

However, we weren't big fans of the SmartThinQ app. While it was easy to connect the AC to the app, trying to do something as simple as scheduling the air conditioner to turn on/off wasn't so obvious, thanks to icons that are sometimes hard to decipher what they do.

If you prefer a portable version of the LG DUAL Inverter AC, the company makes a portable model which is on sale for $599. It doesn't have the smart capabilities, but otherwise is very similar to the in-window unit.