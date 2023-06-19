Score! Every Fire TV Stick is on sale ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is rapidly approaching with the retailer’s annual sales extravaganza expected to be held in mid-July this year. But you don’t need to wait until then to secure significant savings on a range of popular Amazon-made products.

The online retailer just slashed the prices of every single model of Fire TV Stick, from the budget Fire TV Stick Lite to the seriously premium Fire TV Cube. If you’re looking to pick up one of the best streaming devices, now is your chance courtesy of this comprehensive sale.

Our top pick is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max currently on sale for $34. That’s a $19 discount and an excellent price for a powerful 4K HDR streaming device that can instantly turn any television into a Smart TV and gives you easy access to all the best streaming services. However, if you don’t need max power, the base Fire TV Stick is also on sale for $24 — that’s a saving of $15.

We’re tracking all the biggest Amazon deals in the run-up to Prime Day 2023, so be sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide over the coming weeks to ensure you don’t miss any of the best savings. And below you’ll find all the Fire TV Stick offers that you can shop right now.

Fire TV Stick deals ahead of Prime Day

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $21 @ Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable device in the Fire TV Stick range, and while it doesn't offer 4K Ultra HD support and it does support Full HD resolution and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it is still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a strict budget. If you don't have a 4K television, it's the ideal choice offering instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. This streaming device is now just $24.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $31 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices available and right now it's down to just $31 in this early Amazon Prime Day sale. It offers 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60 fps with HDR support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices available. It offers snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote. Right not at Amazon this top-class streaming stick has crashed to its lowest ever price ahead of Memorial Day sales.