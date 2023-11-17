Save $500 on the best gaming TV of 2023 with this early Black Friday deal

For gamers, the Samsung S90C OLED is the absolute best gaming TV of 2023, and it's on sale right now ahead of Black Friday 2023.

For a limited time you can grab the Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV for $1,599 at Best Buy, down from its regular price of $1,999. This is one of the best Samsung TV deals happening now, particularly for gamers who want a new 4K HDR TV for their Xbox Series X, PS5 or PCs.

Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

This premium OLED TV from Samsung promises superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. The Samsung S90C OLED offers HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object Sound Tracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote. Check other retailers: $1,597 @ Amazon

What makes this such a great TV for gamers? Well, as we said in our Samsung S90C OLED review, we measured a mere 9.2ms of lag, firmly beneath our 10ms threshold for a great gaming experience—and among the very lowest we’ve encountered.

On top of that, gamers will enjoy gaming-friendly features like four HDMI 2.1 ports, allowing for VRR, ALLM, and up to 144Hz rates, plus the Gaming Hub that allows you to stream games without a console connected to the TV.

The Samsung Neural Quantum Processor powers the S90C OLED TV, which we've seen in other models like the Samsung QN90C QLED, and it delivers speedy performance and sharp 4K upscaling.

For cinephiles, the S90C delivers superb, category-leading brightness in both SDR and HDR modes (with only Samsung’s pricier S95C surpassing it), outstanding color reproduction, and HDR color gamut coverage ahead of all but the higher-end Sony A95K. The S90C’s SDR color gamut coverage is a shade lower than those of the LG C3 and the S95C, but just a shade.

With this $500 discount you're getting a phenomenal QD-OLED TV that delivers some of the best performance anywhere that the gamer in your life is going to love.