Save big on holiday gifts during the Adidas sales — 5 things to buy from $24

Now is a great time to shop for Adidas sales. If you've had your eye on running shoes, hiking gear, or winter apparel and winced at the price tag, these Adidas deals are almost too good to be true. Except they're real.

If you're anything like me, the holiday season could leave you stumped at what to buy your loved ones, but has anyone ever been disappointed when receiving an Adidas gift? Unlikely! And now, Adidas is running a last-minute gifting sale.

We test as many products as we can on the fitness desk, and these holiday deals are some of my favorites so far, which should help steer you in the right direction if you're frantically looking for big spends or stocking fillers. I adore Adidas clothing and shoes, and I'm hoping for a few of these deals myself this year.

So if you're shopping for the Adidas lover in your life, here are a few deals worth snagging in the Adidas sales, whatever your budget or exercise preference.

5 best holiday gifts during the Adidas sales

Adidas Terrex Ax4 shoe: was $120 now $64 @ Amazon

I wear this shoe all the time during winter while walking the dog, and I love everything about it. It looks good, you can walk for miles without rubbing or sore points, and it's incredibly waterproof, abrasion resistant and cuts below the ankle. You can save 46% right now.

Adidas Ultraboost 23 running shoe: was $190 now $80 @ Amazon

Save 58% on the Ultraboost 23 during the holidays. The lowest price in 30 days on one of the most popular running shoes! It has brilliant energy return and boasts a prime knit upper paired with 30% lighter BOOST material to send you tearing down miles. At just $80, the Ultraboost is a must-buy.

Adidas Tiro 23 Competition winterized pants: was $80 now $40 @ Adidas

Never miss a day of training with the moisture-wicking cold weather pants by Adidas. These soccer pants keep you dry and warm while looking good whatever the weather. 50% off seems like a bargain to us.

Adidas Prime backpack: was $70 now $35 @ Adidas

Gym bag need an upgrade? We're a fan of the best gym bags, and this one is worth shopping for. Shock-absorbing shoulder straps keep you comfortable during commutes and there's also a padded laptop sleeve with a ton of pockets for your valuables. This one is extra large, meaning you can pack for any workout.

Adidas yoga studio 7/8 leggings: was $60 now $24 @ Adidas

I love Adidas leggings and the 7/8 offers the perfect length. If you have a keen yogi loved one, they won't be disappointed. The Adisoft material acts like a second skin, supporting you from down dog to headstand. If yoga isn't your style, fear not, because you can wear these during HIIT or CrossFit without hiking your pants up every 10 seconds.

If you plan to shop online during the holidays, Adidas sales are expected to continue with more discounts dropping at this time of year. Fear not, we'll update this page as and when we see new deals fly in.

