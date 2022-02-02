Save 20% on Tuft & Needle mattresses in this epic President's Day mattress deal

If you're in need of a new mattress, you can save big around major holidays. Presidents Day mattress sales are shaping up to be great this year, and this is one of the best deals we've seen so far.

For a limited time, Tuft & Needle are taking 20% off mattresses and 10% off bedroom essentials. The Tuft & Needle Original made our list of the best mattresses, so don't miss out on this great sale.

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was $645 now $516 @ T&N

The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is a great mattress for anyone on a tight budget. It has a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide good pressure relief, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back. After discount, you can get the T&N Original Mattress twin for $516 (was $645), whereas the queen size is $716 (was $895).

Tuft & Needle: 10% off select bedding @ T&N

If you don't need a new mattress, Tuft & Needle is also taking 10% off select bedding. After discount pillows start from $72, or you can pick up a mattress topper for as low as $180.

The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is one of our picks for the best mattresses currently on the market, especially for those on a budget. While it's possible to find a mattress for less, the Tuft & Needle Original offers a good level of comfort and support for the price. It's hard to beat the Tuft & Needle Original's soft and plush feel in this price range, as it costs just $516 for a Twin or $716 for a Queen size after discount.

If you sleep hot or need some extra support, you might want to opt for the Tuft & Needle Mint mattress or Hybrid mattress. The Mint mattress has an extra layer of adaptive foam to keep two sleepers cool, while the Hybrid has 5 layers of foam combined with individually-wrapped springs. No matter which mattress you pick, you'll be able to try it out for 100 nights and return it hassle-free if you're not totally happy with it.

Even if you don't need a new mattress, don't miss out on these bedding deals — Tuft & Needle is also taking 10% essential bedding. It's one of the best bedding sales we've seen in a while, with Tuft & Needle's excellent pillows starting at just $72 for a set of two.

To stay up-to-date on the best sales, make sure to stay tuned to our Presidents Day sales coverage.