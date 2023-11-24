Samsung's 65-inch QD-OLED TV is $900 off for Black Friday — and we gave it a perfect score

Black Friday deals have been rolling through all week, but now the day is here there are some excellent discounts to shop right away. One of which is a great deal we've spotted on an OLED TV from Samsung that we've tested ourselves. They don't get much better than this.

Right now you can get the Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED TV for $2,397 at Amazon, which is $900 off the list price. This is seriously one of the best sets that have ever come through our labs. The smaller 55-inch model is on sale, too, and we have all the info down below.

Update Nov. 24: Both of these Samsung QD-OLED deals are still in stock.

Samsung 65" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $3,297 now $2,397 @ Amazon

SAVE $900! Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 144Hz refresh rate for PC gaming. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. Thhis Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support.

Price check: $2,399 @ Best Buy

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,299 now $1,899 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for a smaller screen size, Best Buy has the 55-inch version of the S95C for $1,899, which is $400 off. You get all of the same great features and pristine picture quality, as well as impressive brightness and the One Connect box for easy cable management. We also love how the remote can be charged via the solar panel on the back.

As you'll see in our Samsung S95C OLED TV review, we call this model a premium and well-rounded TV that impressed in our benchmark testing across the board. The S95C uses a QD-OLED panel, which combines everything we love about OLED (perfect black, wide viewing angles, amazing contrast) with excellent brightness.

In our testing we saw the S95C hit 1,370 nits of brightness, which is a pretty big jump over the previous S95B's 1,010 nits. This TV also covers an impressive 141.5% of the Rec 709 color space. And the Delta-E accuracy score of 1.4 (0 is perfect) also compares well to the competition.

Gamers will appreciate that the S95C can scale from a 120Hz to 144Hz refresh rate when playing PC-connected content. And we saw an excellent lag time in our testing of 9.2ms. Anything under 10ms is very good.

Another perk of the Samsung S95C is its One Connect box, a cable-management solution that makes it easy to switch inputs. It especially comes in handy if you're going the wall mounting route. You get 4 HDMI 2.1 ports on board, including one with eARC support for a soundbar.

There's no built-in Dolby Vision support, and the speaker system didn't blow us away, but overall this is a stellar discount on one of the best TVs of the year. For more savings available today, see our main Black Friday TV deals guide.