Run, don’t walk! The Nike Pegasus 39 are $63 in this Black Friday sale

If I got a dollar every time I recommended the Nike Pegasus line to a friend or reader, I’d probably have enough money to buy the Nike Pegasus 39 in the Black Friday sale. If you’ve been waiting for the deals to drop to upgrade your running shoes, I’ve got good news.

The Nike Pegasus 39 is discounted to $63 in the Nike Black Friday sale with the code BLACKFRIDAY (opens in new tab), saving you $67 on the popular running shoes. They’re one of the best Nike running shoes on the market, and now is a good time to buy.

The Nike Pegasus 39 is a solid running shoe for long runs and easy miles. It’ll get you around your first 5K, or your training miles for a marathon. The 39th iteration of Nike’s popular running shoe has an improved fit and a more plush ride, with a second Zoom Air unit in the heel of the shoe as well as the forefoot. This is a really good price, for a really good, durable running shoe. The women’s shoe is on sale for $99 with the code BLACKFRIDAY here (opens in new tab).

When it comes to the Nike Pegasus there are two camps of runners — those who long for the return of the Pegasus 36, and those who prefer the updated version of the shoe, with React foam in the midsole. I’d go as far to say that the Nike Pegasus 39 might just be the one that reunites Pegasus fans everywhere.

Underfoot, the Pegasus 39 is a comfortable run, and has a lot more ‘pop’ underfoot than the previous iterations of the shoe. Nike has added a second Zoom Air unit to the heel of the Pegasus 39; the 38 had a forefoot unit for a responsive toe-off, but the Pegasus 39 has both a forefoot Zoom Air unit and a second in the rear of the shoe. This gives the Pegasus 39 more of a snap and a little more energy return.

Although both shoes are fantastic for easy miles, the Pegasus 39 definitely has enough bounce to pick up the pace during tempo sessions, making it a great pick for newer runners, who want one shoe that’ll do everything. It’s not the fastest or the lightest shoe out there, but it’s got all of the versatility that you want from an everyday running shoe.