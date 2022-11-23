Run, don’t walk: Garmin Fenix 6 hits lowest price ever in Black Friday deal

If you're shopping for a Garmin in Black Friday deals, this is a sale worth looking at. The Garmin Fenix 6 line has dropped in the early Amazon Black Friday sale, and you can save over $250 on the premium running watch.

Right now, the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro is discounted to $339 on Amazon (opens in new tab) That’s a savings of over $260 and the lowest price ever. While the Garmin Fenix 6 has been around for three years, it has aged gracefully and is still one of the best running watches on the market.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6S Pro: was $599 now $339 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Garmin Fenix 6 comes in three sizes — 42mm (6S); 47mm (6); and 51mm (6X). This is the smaller of the three watches, but as the pro edition, it comes preloaded with mapping that includes routable street and off-road networks, popular ski resort maps, and more than 41,000 golf courses. It also has 32GB of storage, which can be used to download songs to the watch itself, and synced with Spotify and Amazon Music. It’s currently on sale in black, and white with a rose gold bezel.

Don’t let the age of the watch put you off — despite launching the Garmin Fenix 7 in 2022, Garmin released a firmware update earlier this year that added new sports profiles to the Fenix 6 line, plus tweaks to the interface. It’s far from outdated, and it’s encouraging to see Garmin adding new features.

While the Garmin Fenix 6 doesn’t have a touchscreen like the newer Fenix 7, we’d argue this isn’t too much of a big deal, as the touchscreen is automatically turned off during activities. Both the Garmin Fenix 6 and the Garmin Fenix 7 have color memory-in-pixel (MIP) displays. These aren’t as bright as the AMOLED screen used on the Garmin Venu 2 Plus, or the Garmin Epix, but they’re better for battery life.

\Speaking of battery life, with the Fenix 6 you’ll get up to 6 hours in GPS and music mode and up to 34 days in battery saver Watch mode.

With the Fenix 6, you’re still getting a brilliant watch at a better price, so if price is a concern, the Fenix 6 is the better option than the newly released Fenix 7. While the Fenix 7 is on sale for $599 in this early Black Friday deal, the Fenix 6 is over $200 cheaper, and a lot of the features are still the same. Check out our Fenix 6 vs Fenix 7 face-off here if you’re still on the fence.

Not for you? Check out our Black Friday deals hub for more early discounts ahead of the big sales day itself.