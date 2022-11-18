Garmin Fenix 7 just hit its lowest price ever in early Black Friday deal

If you’ve been waiting for the Black Friday deals to drop to invest in a new running watch, we’ve got good news — the sales have started early, and one of the best Garmin watches is $100 off right now.

The Garmin Fenix 7, which launched in January 2022, has $100 off the entire line right now, so you can grab the standard Garmin Fenix 7 for $599 at Walmart (opens in new tab), down from $699.

You can also snag the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar edition for $799 at Walmart (opens in new tab), down from $899. The entire range is also available from Garmin directly (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab)The Garmin Fenix 7 comes in three different sizes and three different editions. The cheapest watches available this Black Friday are the Fenix 7S (42mm) and the Fenix 7 (47mm) in the standard editions. The standard edition of the watch has a stainless steel bezel and a reinforced glass screen and is built for tough adventures, but doesn’t have solar-charging capabilities. Right now, the deal is on the Fenix 7 watches with the silver bezel, but the entire Fenix 7 line is discounted.

Why this is a good Black Friday deal

For a long time, the Garmin Fenix range has been built for every kind of adventure, and none of that has changed with the Fenix 7 line. Garmin has made some big changes to make their adventure watch bigger and better than ever — it has better solar charging, a touchscreen, and a flashlight.

The Fenix 7 is one of the best running watches on the market, and one of the most impressive watches we’ve tested this year. The adventure watch has a touchscreen, which allows you to swipe through and tap options like you would on any of the best smartwatches , up to 57 hours of battery life in GPS mode, and advanced mapping capabilities.

When it comes to choosing between the models, the range comes in three different case sizes — the Fenix 7S is designed for smaller wrists and is 42mm, the Fenix 7 is 47mm, and the Fenix 7X is 51mm.

The next choice is the different editions. The standard edition of the watch has a stainless steel bezel and a reinforced glass screen and is built for tough adventures. The solar edition has the same bezel but has a power glass screen that extends the battery life of the watch as it can charge from the sunlight.

Finally, the sapphire solar edition Fenix 7 watches have a titanium bezel (which is stronger than the stainless steel bezels), as well as a power sapphire lens that also extends that watch’s battery life by charging from the sun, but is tougher than the glass lenses used in the other watches.

What’s more, at $599 the Garmin Fenix 7 is a lot cheaper than the likes of the Apple Watch Ultra, which is still $779 in the early Black Friday sales . Even without solar charging, the Garmin Fenix 7 has a much longer battery life, a lot of advanced training features missing from the Apple Watch Ultra. Read our Garmin Fenix 7 vs Apple Watch Ultra face-off.