Garmin Fenix 7 just hit its lowest price ever in early Black Friday deal

If you’ve been waiting for the Black Friday deals to drop to invest in a new running watch, we’ve got good news — the sales have started early, and one of the best Garmin watches is $100 off right now.
The Garmin Fenix 7, which launched in January 2022, has $100 off the entire line right now, so you can grab the standard Garmin Fenix 7 for $599 at Walmart (opens in new tab), down from $699.
You can also snag the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar edition for $799 at Walmart (opens in new tab), down from $899. The entire range is also available from Garmin directly (opens in new tab).
Garmin Fenix 7: was
$699 now $599 @Walmart
(opens in new tab)The Garmin Fenix 7 comes in three different sizes and three different editions. The cheapest watches available this Black Friday are the Fenix 7S (42mm) and the Fenix 7 (47mm) in the standard editions. The standard edition of the watch has a stainless steel bezel and a reinforced glass screen and is built for tough adventures, but doesn’t have solar-charging capabilities. Right now, the deal is on the Fenix 7 watches with the silver bezel, but the entire Fenix 7 line is discounted.
Why this is a good Black Friday deal
For a long time, the Garmin Fenix range has been built for every kind of adventure, and none of that has changed with the Fenix 7 line. Garmin has made some big changes to make their adventure watch bigger and better than ever — it has better solar charging, a touchscreen, and a flashlight.
The Fenix 7 is one of the best running watches on the market, and one of the most impressive watches we’ve tested this year. The adventure watch has a touchscreen, which allows you to swipe through and tap options like you would on any of the best smartwatches, up to 57 hours of battery life in GPS mode, and advanced mapping capabilities.
When it comes to choosing between the models, the range comes in three different case sizes — the Fenix 7S is designed for smaller wrists and is 42mm, the Fenix 7 is 47mm, and the Fenix 7X is 51mm.
The next choice is the different editions. The standard edition of the watch has a stainless steel bezel and a reinforced glass screen and is built for tough adventures. The solar edition has the same bezel but has a power glass screen that extends the battery life of the watch as it can charge from the sunlight.
Finally, the sapphire solar edition Fenix 7 watches have a titanium bezel (which is stronger than the stainless steel bezels), as well as a power sapphire lens that also extends that watch’s battery life by charging from the sun, but is tougher than the glass lenses used in the other watches.
What’s more, at $599 the Garmin Fenix 7 is a lot cheaper than the likes of the Apple Watch Ultra, which is still $779 in the early Black Friday sales. Even without solar charging, the Garmin Fenix 7 has a much longer battery life, a lot of advanced training features missing from the Apple Watch Ultra. Read our Garmin Fenix 7 vs Apple Watch Ultra face-off.
Still not convinced? Read our Garmin Fenix 7 review, or check out our Black Friday deals live blog for more early discounts ahead of the big sales day itself.