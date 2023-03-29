Roku's brand new 65-inch 4K TV just crashed to $449 at Best Buy

You may know them for their streaming devices, but Roku just announced a new line of smart TVs. Even better, Best Buy has taken upon itself to slash the price of Roku's new line of affordable TVs.

Currently, you can get the Roku 65-inch Select Series 4K TV on sale for $449 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's $150 off and one of the best TV deals we've seen this week.

The Roku Select is part of Roku's new line of TVs made in-house. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports (one is HDMI 2.1). It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. Sold exclusively at Best Buy, it's on sale for the first time.

Although we've seen TVs with Roku's platform before, these TVs are different in that they're built in-house by Roku and they're priced very affordably.

Roku has announced three models in its lineup. There's the Select Series HD (24-inch, 32-inch, and 40-inch); the Select Series 4K (43-inch through 75-inch); and the Plus Series 4K (55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch). The Select Series tops out at HD/FHD resolution, whereas the Select Series 4K and Plus Series 4K deliver better resolution and 4.1 surround sound. Meanwhile, the Plus Series 4K also adds a QLED panel to the mix.

However, if you don't need a QLED panel, the Select Series is a great in-between offering 4K resolution and a healthy mix of features at a low price. That said, one thing to keep in mind is that these TVs all have 60Hz panels, unlike the best gaming TVs which boast a 120Hz panel. We've yet to test these new TVs, but look for a review in the near future.

