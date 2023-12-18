Quick! Save up to $1,000 on one the best organic mattresses in new Nolah flash sale

If you care about the environment as much as you do about getting a good night's sleep, then look no further than the Nolah Natural mattress. Right now, you can save up to $1,000 on the Nolah Natural mattress range. This 31% saving brings the price of a queen size mattress Nolah Natural Mattress down to $1,449 from Nolah. This translates to a hefty saving of $650, down from the original price of $2,099. Plus, Nolah will also throw in two free fluffy pillows worth $149 with every mattress purchase.
The Nolah Natural site-wide sale is one of the best mattress deals we anticipate seeing this side of the holidays. At 11-inches in height, the Nolah Natural combines Talalay latex, hand-crafted HDMax™ Tri-Zone™ support coils, and the GOTS Organic Wool to create a naturally cooling, supportive and eco-friendly hypoallergenic mattress that ranks highly in our best organic mattress guide.
Both back and combination sleepers will glean the most benefit from comfort levels of this mattress, while hot sleepers will appreciate the naturally temperature-regulating organic wool layer which work to keep you cool during the summer months and cosy during the winter. This is one of the best mattress sales we've seen from Nolah. You'll get a120-night sleep trial so you can give it a good test before committing, plus a lifetime warranty. Let's take a closer look.
Nolah Natural Mattress
Was: from $1,499
Now: from $1,049 at Nolah
Summary: Nolah is the brand behind some of the best organic mattresses in America, and right now you can save $650 on the price of a queen size Nolah Natural mattress. This medium-firm bed is made up of six layers, starting with a cooling cover that is made using a GOTS-certified organic cotton followed by GOTS organic wool. This provides natural cooling properties, but will keep you feeling cosy in the cooler months. It also has a two-inch layer of Talalay latex which offers exceptional pressure relief that will benefit side and combination sleepers. The Nolah Natural is our best organic mattress for back pain, thanks to the HDMax Tri-Zone coils that offer extra comfort and spinal support. One potential drawback is its motion isolation, which may be an issue for couples, restless sleepers, or those operating on conflicting sleep schedules. That being said, this is a great investment for sleepers who are passionate about using eco-friendly products without sacrificing comfort or luxury levels.
Price history: Nolah is one of the most popular brands behind some of our favorite organic mattresses. At full MSRP, the Nolah Natural is reasonably prices. However, keeping an eye on mattress sales will help secure the best savings. As well as getting up to $1,000 off the Nolah Natural mattress during this current sale you also get two pillows worth $149 for free. This sale means you can get 31% off a queen size mattress making the price $1,449 (original price $2,099). This mattress also comes with a 120-night sleep trial, free shipping (there's a $99 return fee) and an impressive lifetime warranty. These mattresses are made in the USA and ship directly from the factory so you get your mattress within 3 to 10 business days.
Benefits: 120-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping