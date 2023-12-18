Quick! Save up to $1,000 on one the best organic mattresses in new Nolah flash sale

If you care about the environment as much as you do about getting a good night's sleep, then look no further than the Nolah Natural mattress. Right now, you can save up to $1,000 on the Nolah Natural mattress range. This 31% saving brings the price of a queen size mattress Nolah Natural Mattress down to $1,449 from Nolah. This translates to a hefty saving of $650, down from the original price of $2,099. Plus, Nolah will also throw in two free fluffy pillows worth $149 with every mattress purchase.

The Nolah Natural site-wide sale is one of the best mattress deals we anticipate seeing this side of the holidays. At 11-inches in height, the Nolah Natural combines Talalay latex, hand-crafted HDMax™ Tri-Zone™ support coils, and the GOTS Organic Wool to create a naturally cooling, supportive and eco-friendly hypoallergenic mattress that ranks highly in our best organic mattress guide.

Both back and combination sleepers will glean the most benefit from comfort levels of this mattress, while hot sleepers will appreciate the naturally temperature-regulating organic wool layer which work to keep you cool during the summer months and cosy during the winter. This is one of the best mattress sales we've seen from Nolah. You'll get a120-night sleep trial so you can give it a good test before committing, plus a lifetime warranty. Let's take a closer look.