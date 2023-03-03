Quick! Amazon just slashed $500 off this 65-inch Sony 4K TV

If you want a 4K TV with excellent all-around performance, the Sony X90K is it. And this TV has only gotten more appealing after a discount.

The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV is $998 at Amazon right now. This 2022 Sony TV offers solid picture quality, brightness and gaming performance. And with this price cut, it's a seriously tempting TV deal.

Amazon has slashed $500 off the Sony X90K. Part of Sony's 2022 lineup of TVs, this set features HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, Google Assistant/Alexa compatibility, built-in Google Assistant, and four HDMI ports. Best Buy offers the same price.

While the Sony Bravia XR X90K isn’t on our list of the best TVs , it is a good choice for people who want a solid 4K set with good all-around performance.

This is the lowest price TV that offers Sony’s Bravia XR picture enhancement. These effects were clearly visible on the content we tested the TV with — colors are vibrant and distinct, and details weren’t lost in dark scenes. The Sony X90K also upscales content to 4K very well, and its viewing angles are decent too.

While this isn’t the brightest TV out there, the Sony X90K holds its own against the competition. We measured 589 nits of brightness from the TV in standard mode, and a very strong 1,027 nits of brightness when viewing HDR content.

We also love the Sony X90K’s OS and remote. Google TV makes it easy to find shows, movies, and apps, with instant access to search. Meanwhile, the X90K’s remote control is a sleek, no-fuss device that gets you everything you need and nothing you don’t.

Unfortunately, the Sony X90K’s audio is average at best. The 30W speakers definitely get loud, and they can easily fill a room with sound. They’re fine for casual use and watching movies, but we found that sounds in the bass and treble ranges fell flat when we had the volume up high. If you’re serious about your TV’s audio, you might want to pick up one of the best soundbars .

While there’s nothing the Sony X90K particularly excels at, it’s still a great choice if you want a bright, great-looking 4K TV. Now that it’s gotten $500 cheaper, it’s an even better deal. But if you’re still looking for your perfect TV, stay tuned to our TV deals coverage.