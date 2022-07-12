Best Prime Day Roomba deals 2022

The best Prime Day Roomba deals are here, and that means now's your chance to grab a bargain and get that robot vacuum cleaner you've always wanted.

iRobot's Roombas are well-known as some of the best robot vacuums you can buy. The brand offers everything from entry level designs, to dedicated robot mops, to robot vacuums which can empty themselves. So it's safe to say there's something for everyone.

As a result, these are some of the most popular Prime Day deals you will find, so you will have to act fast. Luckily, we've rounded up some of the best discounts to help you find your ideal Roomba.

Best Prime Day Roomba deals

iRobot Roomba 692: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon

One of the best robot vacuums (opens in new tab) is on sale for Prime Day at 40% off. The iRobot Roomba 692 cleans carpets, hard floors and baseboards, and you can set a schedule to have it run while you're away. Best of all, the Roomba 692 interacts with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can control it with voice commands.

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $499 now $299 @ Amazon

The best robot mop is currently on sale for $200 off. In our iRobot Braava jet m6 review, this device was the best at cleaning up spills and stains on our floor. It also works with the Roomba S9 and i7—once they finish vacuuming, they can tell the m6 to start mopping.

iRobot Roomba i4+: was $624 now $399 @ Amazon

You want your Roomba to work, work, work without you doing any maintenance. And so we recommend you look at this $225-off deal on the Roomba i4+. Its self-emptying base will do more of the work for you, letting you off the hook for up to 60 days. Plus, it also works with the aforementioned M6 Robot Mop.

iRobot Roomba i7+: was $999 now $499 @ Amazon

Score a great deal on the Roomba i7+ with 50% off. It can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt and learns from its travels. It offers customized cleaning schedules as well as suggests when a deeper clean may be needed due to high pollen count or shedding season for your pets.

iRobot Roomba i2: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)If you're looking for great value, look no further than the Roomba i2. It features dual multi-surface rubber brushes which can adjust to suit different surfaces. It will also detect areas with a high amount of dirt and debris and provide a more thorough clean where needed. At less than $200, robot vacuums don't come much cheaper.

