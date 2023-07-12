11 great Prime Day Deals of 50% off or more

There are a lot of sales going on this Prime Day, but which deals offer you the biggest discounts? To find out, we scoured Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers to find the largest discounts of 50 percent or more.

To be sure, there's a lot of junk out there, so we're curating this list only with products we think are worth picking up. Not surprisingly, a good number of them are from Amazon or Amazon-owned brands, but there are some other great deals to be found.

If you don't find what you're looking for here, be sure to head on over to our main Prime Day deals page, where you'll find sales on hundreds of items that we think are worth your money.

75% off or more

Norton 360 Deluxe 2023: was $89 now $19 @ Amazon

You can never be too safe online, so it pays to scoop up a deal like this. In our Norton 360 Deluxe review, we called it the best antivirus software we tested, because it includes almost everything you could want. This download covers up to five devices — at 78% off, it's a real bargain.

McAfee Total Protection 2023: was $149 now $22 @ Amazon

This deal takes an incredible 85% off the regular price of this antivirus suite. It includes a VPN, dark web monitoring, parental controls, and a password manager for all of your devices. That's a real bargain, especially if you have a lot of PCs and Macs in your house. You'll want to check out our McAfee review for more details, but it's also on our list of the best antivirus software.

70% off

Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection: was $99 now $26 @ Amazon

Own the entire Harry Potter collection on Blu-ray, so you don't have to worry about which streaming service you need to subscribe to in order to watch the films. Just bear in mind that these aren't in 4K, but they do include a number of bonus features.



BBC favorites: 72% off @ Amazon

Take your pick of BBC series such as Sherlock, Luther, Miss Marple, Keeping Up Appearances, and Inspector Morse. The steepest discounts are for the DVD collections of these series, but there are also sales on the Blu-rays for all of them, too.

60% off

WD_Black SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $179 now $66 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently at its lowest price ever at Amazon.

55% off

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $24 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best Fire TV device Amazon's ever made, thanks to performance gains and a slightly updated remote that helps cord-cutters jump to live TV. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said the Editor's Choice streamer offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was $129 now $59 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The current-gen Echo Show 8 is one of the best smart displays for budget-minded shoppers. It upgrades its predecessor's 1MP camera with a 13MP lens. The new camera also has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy

Reminder that not all good deals will come from Amazon. For instance, Best Buy has an exclusive on the 48-inch LG A2 OLED, which is currently on sale and the least-expensive OLED available. The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. This is just $30 shy of its all-time Black Friday price low and one of the least-expensive OLED TVs of all time. Amazon has the 55-inch model for $896.

Price check: 55-inch $896 @ Amazon

50% off

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor air frying grill: was $299 now $149 @ Amazon

The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor air frying grill is the ultimate small appliance for your home because it combines the functions of an air fryer, grill, and oven. It's also super easy to clean thanks to its ceramic-coated grills.

Check other retailers: $260 @ Target

Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! I know, this is the most predicable Prime Day deal ever. However, if you're going to buy a new Echo speaker this Prime Day — the Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) is the one you should get. Here's why. First, this is the cheapest it's ever been. (The previous low was $34). Secondly, we named it the best smart speaker and best smart home device you can buy. The addition of the LED clock display makes a real difference and we also like the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor.