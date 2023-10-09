Our favorite video doorbell is now just $119 in this early Prime Day deal

The second Prime Day sale of the year hasn’t quite started yet, but there are still early Prime Day deals for you to take advantage of. Right now Amazon is offering over 30% off Google Nest cameras, meaning you can get the Nest Doorbell (battery) for $119 . Not only is that $60 off the best video doorbell , it’s also just $1 off the lowest ever price.

But that’s not all Amazon has for us today. This discount means you can get the wired indoor Nest Security Cam for $69 , which is $30 off the usual price. The wireless outdoor-friendly Nest Security Cam (battery) is $119 , which is also a $60 discount compared to the normal price. Both cameras are also at their lowest ever price.

Nest Video Doorbell: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon

Add some smarts to your front door with the Nest video doorbell. Capable of working on battery power or using existing doorbell wiring, offering crisp video and a solid battery life, this is our pick for the best video doorbell for a reason

Indoor Nest Security Cam: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

The Indoor Nest Security cam is great value for what you get. There's full 1080p video recording, with HDR, three hours of video history, motion processing and on-device facial recognition. Some features are missing, like a battery backup or extra privacy, but this is a great option — especially if you already own Nest devices.

Nest Cam (battery): was $179 now $119 @ Amazon

Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, the Next Cam (battery) offers a great design, sharp 1080p video recording, infrared night vision up to 20 ft, three hours of free video storage as well as free animal, person and vehicle detection

As we noted in our Nest Video Doorbell review , Nest’s latest is the best video doorbell you can buy. It has a great design, sharp video quality, battery or hardwired options and a solid subscription-free tier. That includes three hours of video storage and free person, animal, package and vehicle detection.

Your accessory choices are a little limited, and you don’t get an optional chime to go with it. But it still has some incredible features that will make up for that — including live video feeds and up to one hour of local storage in the event of a power outage. And, as generous the free tier is for a video doorbell company, there are subscription options available if you need more.

The Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Cam (indoor) have many of the same pros and cons. You get great video quality, and a rather generous free package as far as smart home systems are concerned — at the expense of accessories and extra privacy features. But they are still some of the best home security cameras you can buy, especially when you’re saying a third off the usual price.

And considering this is the all-time lowest price for both cameras, and just $1 off for the video doorbell, now is probably the best time to buy.