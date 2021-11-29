OMG! 14-inch MacBook Pro hits new low price in Cyber Monday surprise deal

I'm kinda kicking myself I didn't wait for this Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deal. Yes, the brand-new 14-inch MacBook Pro just hit an all-time low with a $200 off sale that helps lessen the burden on your bottom line. And having just reviewed this laptop myself, I'm expecting this deal will not last. Previously, the biggest discount we've seen on it was $50 off!

Right now the 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) is $1,799 at Adorama — savings of $200 off. It's the kind of deal that's got me so excited I'm speedily writing this deal as fast as I can so it doesn't sell out before I get the post live. The 16-inch model is also on sale!

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Adorama MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Adorama

Save $200: The 14-inch MacBook Pro is the laptop that many were waiting for. This discount takes some of the sting out of the one real annoyance (high price) from this amazing machine. Watching movies on its 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display was a joy during testing.

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,199 @ Adorama MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,199 @ Adorama

Save $300: The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. Adorama has it on sale for $2,199 — it's lowest price ever.

In my Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) review, I explained why this is the laptop that many, myself included, have been waiting years for. Apple heard years of feedback to improve the MacBook Pro, and then added an amazing screen and a surprisingly fast pair of Apple Silicon options for your power. And before we get to performance, we need to call out the thinner bezels, a wonderful sight to see.

This model runs on the M1 Pro SoC (system-on-chip), which will be more than enough for many. Watching YouTube videos about this very laptop over the last week (mine is coming tomorrow, I'm quite excited), I've seen many reviewers argue that the entry-level model (the one on sale for $1,799) is enough for most. Even video editing on this model is smoother than on a maxed out Intel-based desktop Mac from years past.

It earned its spot on our best laptops list with the M1 Pro's PC-obliterating performance on real-life testing and benchmarks. It also lasted 14 hours and 9 minutes on the Tom's Guide Battery Test (web browsing at 150 nits).

Also, the Touch Bar is gone, replaced with full height function keys! The HDMI port and SD reader slot are back! MagSafe charging as well! It's a great day to want a MacBook Pro. This is a laptop I waited 9 years to purchase, and one you shouldn't wait too long to get at this price.