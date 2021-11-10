Nike Black Friday deals — from running shoes to sports bras

Whether you’re after a new pair of running shoes, or a top to wear to the gym, Nike Black Friday deals are worth waiting for. Although we might still be a few days out, a number of brands have started their Black Friday deals early this year, and Nike is no exception.

Whatever you’re training for, the right kit can make all the difference. Perhaps you desperately need to invest in some reflective running kit now the clocks have gone back, or your favorite sports bra needs replacing, Nike is one of the most popular sports brands around, and their kit is worn by some of the best athletes in the world.

While some of the best Nike running shoes are well over the $100 mark, we can expect prices to drop this Black Friday. The right pair of running shoes can get you around your first Turkey Trot, or power you through a marathon training plan, so if you are ready to upgrade your kicks, you’ve come to the right place.

Nike Black Friday deals — best early sales

Can’t wait until Black Friday? Don’t stress, we’ve hand-picked some of the best Nike deals out there right now:

Nike Pegasus 37: was $120 now $89 @ Nike Nike Pegasus 37: was $120 now $89 @ Nike

This is the last-season Pegasus, but don't let that put you off. Its still a great everyday running shoe, with a wedge of React foam to power you through faster runs, as well as being comfortable for longer, slower miles. It's a workhorse, plus, it's got 25% off right now.

Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit: was $180 now $135 @ Nike Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit: was $180 now $135 @ Nike

As a fitness editor, I get to run in a lot of shoes, but I promise you, these are some of my favorite shoes of all time (in fact, I've purchased two pairs in case Nike discontinues them). They are super-plush, super-comfortable, and absolutely perfect for easy miles. The men's ZoomX Invincible Run is also on sale for $153.97 in an early Black Friday deal.

Nike One Leggings: was $85 now $53 @ Nike Nike One Leggings: was $85 now $53 @ Nike

Ever wished you could find one pair of leggings that you could wear on a run, out to brunch, and to a HIIT class? We've found them. The One leggings are designed to be the only one pair you need. They're high-waisted, super-comfortable and they won't go see through when you're squatting. Result.

Nike FE/NOM sports bra: was $80 now $62 @ Nike Nike FE/NOM sports bra: was $80 now $62 @ Nike

This compression-fit sports bra is brilliant for anything high-impact. It works by flattening the breasts against the chest, preventing movement during fast treadmill classes, boxing sessions, and just about everything in-between. Due to the style, it's best suited for women A-C cup. It's also got 21% off right now.

Nike Dri-FIT training t-shirt: was $25 now $20 @ Nike Nike Dri-FIT training t-shirt: was $25 now $20 @ Nike

Whatever your sport, a good, lightweight, comfortable training tee that dries fast and wicks sweat away from the body is essential. This training shirt ticks all of those boxes, plus it looks cool enough to wear with jeans at the weekend too. Result.

Best Nike Black Friday deals — what to expect

We can definitely expect prices to drop on new, and older, running shoes this Black Friday. Last year, Nike did a site-wide sale, meaning you could pick up the newest version of some of their most popular shoes, like the Nike Pegasus 38, for a cut-price. It's also very likely we'll see older, discontinued shoes, re-surface, as brands try and get rid of old stock, for newer models being released in 2022. Look out for the first Vaporfly Next% and the Nike Pegasus 37 in the sale.

Other retailers are also likely to follow Nikes' lead and cut the price of sports kit and athleisurewear this Black Friday. As more of us work from home, the demand for comfortable gym leggings and joggers you can lounge around the house in has increased, so they are definitely likely to feature in Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Will Nike have a Black Friday sale?

Almost definitely. Last year, Nike had a huge sale across their entire site from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, so we can expect the same this year. If you’re a runner hoping to grab a pair of Alphaflys in the sale, however, you might not be in luck, as often Nike’s most expensive running shoes are left out of the sale.