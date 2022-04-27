New Samsung The Frame TV just hit its lowest price ever

Samsung's The Frame TV got a major upgrade this year. This 4K TV stands out from the crowd and transforms into a work of art hanging on your wall so that you can best utilize your living room space.

Right now, Samsung has the new 55-inch Samsung Frame QLED Smart TV on sale for $1,299. That’s $200 off and one of the best TV deals we've seen.

Samsung 55" Frame TV: was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Samsung

This TV deal knocks $200 off this Smart TV. The Samsung Frame range offers great performance, and this 55-inch QLED display offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR, a 120Hz native refresh rate, voice assistant support and all the big streaming apps, all wrapped up in an innovative design that looks like a work of art.

Maybe you want one of the best QLED TVs, but you don't want to look like a TV. If that's the case, Samsung's The Frame TV is the perfect set for you.

The difference between last year's The Frame TV and the 2022 model is like night and day. In our The Frame 2022 hands-on, we found that the new matte anti-glare screen of the TV to be an incredible addition. It makes The Frame almost completely unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode. If you want to have a beautiful, moving digital art display in your living room, then Samsung officially has you covered.

But how does it perform as an actual TV? We have to be honest, The Frame can't beat the specs of the best Samsung TVs, like the QN90A Neo QLED. Even so, it still provides crisp image quality, with vivid colors and rich blacks. It has impressive audio, too, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

This model features a 55-inch 4K display, QLED panel with Ultra HD resolution and HDR. You also get voice assistant compatibility, with Amazon Alexa already built-in, plus compatibility with Google Assistant. That means you can navigate your TV with just the sound of your voice.

A $1,299 TV isn't exactly cheap, but the Samsung Frame makes up for its price tag with its premium quality, sleek design and an impressive set of features. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for Samsung's gorgeous new lifestyle TV, so act fast before it sells out.