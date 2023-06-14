MSI Stealth gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 3060 drops to $999 — the lowest price ever

If you’re looking to save on a powerful gaming laptop, then you’ll want to head over to Amazon as the online retailing giant has slashed the price of several excellent models from MSI.

Right now, this MSI Stealth 15M gaming laptop is on sale for $999 at Amazon. That’s a saving of $400 and drops the machine down to its lowest price ever. If you’re looking for something a little more powerful, this MSI Pulse GL66 gaming laptop is currently just $1,098 at Amazon, which is a total saving of $500 compared to its full retail price of $1,599.

MSI Stealth 15M: was $1,399 now $999 @ Amazon

Amazon has dropped this MSI Stealth 15M gaming laptop to a lowest price ever of $999. It packs an Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also sports a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It's an excellent laptop for first-timers looking to step into the world of PC gaming and is now even more affordable courtesy of this Amazon deal.

MSI Pulse GL66: was $1,599 now $1,098 @ Amazon

This MSI Pulse GL66 gaming laptop comes well equipped for blockbuster gaming thanks to its Intel Core i7-12700H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. It also packs a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate. This compelling gaming laptop is currently on sale for $1,098 at Amazon.

There’s a lot to like about this discounted MSI Stealth gaming laptop. For starters, it’s not as aesthetically loud as some gaming devices and instead comes in a fairly unassuming carbon grey casing. This is a positive in our books as some gaming laptops go a little overboard with an angular design and overpowering RGB lighting.

Underneath the sleek casing, you’ll find an Intel Core i7-1260P processor paired with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. There’s also 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storing several of the best PC games.

It also comes sporting an attractive 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, which is ideal for lag-free gaming. In terms of ports, you’ll find two USB-C, a USB-A and an HDMI socket, which can be used to connect the laptop to a larger display or one of the best gaming monitors. Windows 11 Pro comes pre-installed, which is a nice bonus.

While this MIS Stealth model is not the most powerful gaming laptop on the market, it offers solid specs at a more affordable price and that makes it a great starting point for those looking to take their first steps into the world of PC gaming. Alternatively, check out our roundup of the best gaming laptops for some more high-powered pricks.