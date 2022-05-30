Memorial Day grill sales 2022 — best deals right now

Nothing screams summer like Memorial Day Grill sales. Now that Memorial Day sales are in full swing, there are various grills on sale, which makes today a great time to upgrade to a bigger grill or shop for cooking accessories for your current grill.

We're rounding up the best Memorial Day grill sales you can get right now. From gas grills to outdoor smokers, these summer essentials will let you grill everything from burgers to veggies. Not sure which to buy? Make sure to check out our guide to the best grills.

Best Memorial Day grill sales

(opens in new tab) Ninja Foodi Indoor Electric Grill: was $229 now $159 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 might be one of the best air fryers around, but it also serves as an excellent smokeless, indoor electric grill. For rainy days when you're craving BBQ, the Ninja Foodi has you covered.

(opens in new tab) Grill and cookware sale: deals from $87 @ Wayfair (opens in new tab)

Wayfair has one of the biggest Memorial Day grill sales we've seen. The retailer is taking up to 50% off all grills and cookware. However, we've spotted some deals that are up to 57% off. After discount, prices start as low as $87 for a charcoal-based grill.

(opens in new tab) Grill sales: up to 25% off @ Overstock (opens in new tab)

Overstock is offering some aggressive outdoor grill sales. The retailer is taking from $300 to $900 off budget and premium grills. Pictured is the Cuisinart 14-inch Portable Grill for just $38.99.

(opens in new tab) Outdoor grills: up to $150 off @ Home Depot (opens in new tab)

Home Depot is kicking off its grill sales with a few price drops on Weber grills. The retailer is taking up to $50 off select grills. The sale includes both gas grills and natural gas grills that are part of Weber's Genesis II series.