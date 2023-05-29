Memorial Day deal knocks extra $300 off LG Wash Tower

LG make some of the best washing machines on the market. However, if you're looking for a combo washer/dryer deal — we've spotted an epic Memorial Day sale you can get on this long holiday weekend.

For a limited time, you can get the LG Wash Tower on sale for $2,489 at LG. Use coupon code "WASH300" at checkout to get this deal. That's an extra $300 off its sale price and one of the best Memorial Day appliance deals around.

LG Wash Tower: was $2,789 now $2,489 @ LG

The LG Wash Tower combines a front load 4.5 cu. ft. washer and 7.2 cu. ft. heat pump ventless dryer in one unit. Use coupon code "WASH300" to take an extra $300 off and lowers its price to $2,489. It features LG's dual inverter heat pump dryer, which extracts moisture and recycles heated air for more energy-efficient drying. The dryer's ventless design also gives you more installation options.

Memorial Day weekend is a great time for appliance deals. While we haven't reviewed LG's Wash Tower, it has a lot of the tech you'd want in a modern day washer/dryer unit. For instance, it includes LG's dual inverter heat pump dryer, which extracts moisture and recycles heated air for more energy-efficient drying. The dryer's ventless design also gives you more installation options.

Meanwhile, the washer features LG's Allergiene wash cycle, which uses steam to remove up to 95% of common allergens such as dust, pet dander, and pollen from your wardrobe. Looking for more ways to save? Check out our guide to the best LG promo codes.