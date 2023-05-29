Memorial Day deal knocks extra $300 off LG Wash Tower

By Louis Ramirez
published

Save big on LG's washer and dryer unit

LG Wash Tower shown in kitchen with woman and beagle
(Image credit: LG)

LG make some of the best washing machines on the market. However, if you're looking for a combo washer/dryer deal — we've spotted an epic Memorial Day sale you can get on this long holiday weekend. 

For a limited time, you can get the LG Wash Tower on sale for $2,489 at LG. Use coupon code "WASH300" at checkout to get this deal. That's an extra $300 off its sale price and one of the best Memorial Day appliance deals around. 

LG Wash Tower: was $2,789 now $2,489 @ LG

The LG Wash Tower combines a front load 4.5 cu. ft. washer and 7.2 cu. ft. heat pump ventless dryer in one unit. Use coupon code "WASH300" to take an extra $300 off and lowers its price to $2,489. It features LG's dual inverter heat pump dryer, which extracts moisture and recycles heated air for more energy-efficient drying. The dryer's ventless design also gives you more installation options.

Memorial Day weekend is a great time for appliance deals. While we haven't reviewed LG's Wash Tower, it has a lot of the tech you'd want in a modern day washer/dryer unit. For instance, it includes LG's dual inverter heat pump dryer, which extracts moisture and recycles heated air for more energy-efficient drying. The dryer's ventless design also gives you more installation options.

Meanwhile, the washer features LG's Allergiene wash cycle, which uses steam to remove up to 95% of common allergens such as dust, pet dander, and pollen from your wardrobe. Looking for more ways to save? Check out our guide to the best LG promo codes.

Louis Ramirez

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

