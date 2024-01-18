Amazon's Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra preorder deal gets you a free storage upgrade — and a huge $200 gift card

Rejoice! Samsung’s latest phones are finally available for preorder. If you can’t wait to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, make sure you don’t miss this deal from Amazon.

Right now you can get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (512GB) for $1,299 at Amazon . Not only do you get a free storage upgrade, but you also get a free $200 Amazon credit to spend on whatever you want at Amazon. Make sure to use the code “FEA7SP3UFDJN” at checkout.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (512GB): $1,299 @ Amazon

Free $200 credit + storage upgrade! Amazon’s Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra preoreder includes a free storage upgrade and a free $200 Amazon credit. The phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera.

Price check: from $549 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

There’s no trade-in required for this Amazon deal, but if you do have a device to trade, Samsung offers the Galaxy S24 Ultra from $549 with trade-in . Plus, you get the free storage upgrade and a $100 Samsung credit.

We were very impressed with this phone in our Samsung Galaxy S24 hands-on review . The new flat display, titanium frame, and guaranteed 7 years of updates are great reasons to upgrade. There’s also a faster new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip, with a generous 12GB of RAM. In terms of cameras, you get 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto) lenses on the back and a 12MP selfie camera on the front. It's a shoo-in for the title of best phone in 2024.

However, Samsung’s new AI features are the star of the show — a ton of useful new modes are included. Circle to Search lets you look up information about any image or video on your screen, including in apps like TikTok and YouTube. Live Translate automatically translates both sides of a conversation between two in real time. And Chat Assist gives suggestions to help your tone come across right in text messages. There are AI photo editing features abound, too — the S24 Ultra can remove distractions from your photos, change the size of your subject, fill in backgrounds and more.