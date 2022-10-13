Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 live blog — where to find stock

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is the most powerful graphics card you can buy right now. Announced in September, RTX 4090 sales officially kicked off this week. However, as expected, finding GeForce RTX 4090 stock has been near impossible.

As Nvidia's top-of-the-line graphics card, the RTX 4090 sets a new benchmark for performance. This high-octane card is built on Nvidia's Lovelace architecture and boasts 76 billion transistors, which is almost three times the 28 billion transistors on its predecessor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090. It also offers 16,384 CUDA cores and 24GB of Micron GDDR6X memory. According to Nvidia, the RTX 4090 can also consistently deliver 100 frames per second when gaming at 4K.

The RTX 4090 is being sold for $1,599. There's also a Founders Edition as well as multiple versions of the RTX 4090 from third-party vendors including MSI, Asus, Zotac, and more. The goods news is that RTX 4090 stock is available at select retailers like Amazon and Newegg, but you'll have to drop upwards of $2,599 for the models currently available. That said, we expect another wave of stock to arrive soon.

Below, you'll find all the retailers where you can find RTX 4090 restock. Also, make sure to read our where to buy the RTX 4090 guide for more help finding stock.

RTX 4090 restock — US retailers to check