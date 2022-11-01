Live
LIVE: Best Black Friday TV deals — $1,000 off OLED TV and more
Count down the days to Black Friday with the best TV deals
Holding out for one of the best Black Friday TV deals? Well, you might not have to. Some of the best deals are already available from the likes of Amazon and Best Buy.
As of right now, there's a 48-inch LG OLED TV that's just $569 at Best Buy as well as a 24-inch Insignia Fire TV that's on sale for $79 at Amazon. As far as door-busting deals are concerned, you're already looking at them.
So what's going to be left for Black Friday? Well, expect to see some exceptional deals on the big flagship TVs like the LG C2 OLED (on sale already for $1,296 at Amazon) and the Sony A95K QD-OLED (already $1,000 off its MSRP at Amazon). The deals out there are certainly impressive, but we're expecting even bigger price drops in the weeks to come.
Starting your shopping early not only secures you a TV before the holiday rush but it means that you'll have something to put underneath the tree besides a sales receipt.
Early Black Friday TV deals — Quick links
- Amazon: Insignia TVs from $79
- Best Buy: Save up to $700 on LG TVs
- Samsung: Up to $1,000 off new QLED TVs
- Target: 32" Element TV for $99 after $100 discount
- Walmart: Huge savings on TCL, Hisense and Onn.
Welcome, readers, to our 2022 Black Friday TV deals blog. I'm Nick Pino, Managing Editor of TV and AV here at Tom's Guide and I'm ecstatic to help navigate these treacherous deals waters.
A little background on me: I've been covering TVs for various sites including Tom's Guide and TechRadar for the better part of a decade, and I typically get a chance to see 60 to 70% of the TVs that come out in a given year either for a review or at a tradeshow like CES.
When picking out TVs for other folks, I try to find the best balance of price and performance - I want to help you save, but I also want you to be blown away by what you end up buying rather than hating it after six months.
I'll be posting a number of recommendations over the coming weeks (I'm shooting for at least a few deals a day) but feel free to reach out to me on Twitter or email if you have a specific question about a deal.
- Buy now: 48" LG A2 OLED 4K TV for just $569 at Best Buy
As mentioned above, one of the best offers we've seen from early Black Friday deals is the one going on for the LG A2 OLED that's available for $569 @ Best Buy.
This is, of course, for the entry-level A-Series OLED that only has a 60Hz refresh rate instead of the 120Hz rate found on the B2 and C2 OLED, however you'd be paying almost double to get one of those models at this size.
Instead, you're getting a solid OLED that's great for playing Xbox One or PS4, and watching TV shows and movies that won't need the snappiness that a 120Hz panel needs.
LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV:
$1,299 $569 @ Best Buy
The LG A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. But overall this is a solid OLED TV deal.
LG A2 55" 4K OLED TV:
$1,399 $899 @ Best Buy
This is the larger version of LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It's currently $500 off and offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa.
- Samsung 55" Frame TV: $1,499 $967 @ Amazon
Looking for something stylish to go up alongside the tree? Samsung's The Frame seamlessly blends in with your holiday décor by turning into a photo display when you're not watching something.
While The Frame has typically been more form than function, the latest model sports a 120Hz display with Samsung's Tizen smart platform built in. We like the new matte finish that significantly reduces glare and the solar remote that doesn't use batteries.
Who knew going green could look this good.
