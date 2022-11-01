LIVE: Best Black Friday TV deals — $1,000 off OLED TV and more

Holding out for one of the best Black Friday TV deals? Well, you might not have to. Some of the best deals are already available from the likes of Amazon and Best Buy.

As of right now, there's a 48-inch LG OLED TV that's just $569 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) as well as a 24-inch Insignia Fire TV that's on sale for $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab). As far as door-busting deals are concerned, you're already looking at them.

So what's going to be left for Black Friday? Well, expect to see some exceptional deals on the big flagship TVs like the LG C2 OLED (on sale already for $1,296 at Amazon (opens in new tab)) and the Sony A95K QD-OLED (already $1,000 off its MSRP at Amazon (opens in new tab)). The deals out there are certainly impressive, but we're expecting even bigger price drops in the weeks to come.

Starting your shopping early not only secures you a TV before the holiday rush but it means that you'll have something to put underneath the tree besides a sales receipt.