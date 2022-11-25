150+ Black Friday deals LIVE: Macs from $799, OLED TVs from $569

If you haven't made any holiday purchases, today is the day to do it. Practically every retailer on the planet is now offering Black Friday deals. Even if you're not a fan of Black Friday, November 25 is an excellent day to shop because you'll find deals everywhere.

Major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy generally lead the charge, but smaller and local stores also participate. So no matter what you want to buy, chances are it's on sale today. But with so many deals happening simultaneously, it can be overwhelming to sort through the flood of sales.

Here at Tom's Guide, we've been covering retail holidays for over a decade. We'll help you find the best Black Friday deals on the items you want. Our editors have also tested and reviewed hundreds of devices, from smartphones to our favorite weighted blankets. Want to know the best cheap TV that's worth buying? Looking for the best AirPods Pro alternatives? We can help by surfacing the best deals on today's most popular items.

On this page you'll find the best Black Friday deals you can shop right now. From Editor's Choice TVs to easy-to-use kitchen appliances, here's what we recommend you buy this Black Friday.

Best Black Friday deals now