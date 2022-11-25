Live
150+ Black Friday deals LIVE: Macs from $799, OLED TVs from $569
The day you've waited for all year is finally here
If you haven't made any holiday purchases, today is the day to do it. Practically every retailer on the planet is now offering Black Friday deals. Even if you're not a fan of Black Friday, November 25 is an excellent day to shop because you'll find deals everywhere.
Major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy generally lead the charge, but smaller and local stores also participate. So no matter what you want to buy, chances are it's on sale today. But with so many deals happening simultaneously, it can be overwhelming to sort through the flood of sales.
Here at Tom's Guide, we've been covering retail holidays for over a decade. We'll help you find the best Black Friday deals on the items you want. Our editors have also tested and reviewed hundreds of devices, from smartphones to our favorite weighted blankets. Want to know the best cheap TV that's worth buying? Looking for the best AirPods Pro alternatives? We can help by surfacing the best deals on today's most popular items.
On this page you'll find the best Black Friday deals you can shop right now. From Editor's Choice TVs to easy-to-use kitchen appliances, here's what we recommend you buy this Black Friday.
Best Black Friday deals now
- Peacock Premium: was $4.99 now $0.99 per month (opens in new tab)
- Alexa device sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7 Bundle: was $78 now $55 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Blink Outdoor Cam: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Tempur-Pedic pillows: BOGO from $69 @ Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)
- Smart TVs: deals from $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- AirPods: was $99 now $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- iLife V3s Pro Robo Vac: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Nectar Duvet: was $149 now $100 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)
- AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Xbox Series S: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Onn 55" 4K Roku TV: was $379 now $268 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- 10.2" iPad 2021 (64GB/WiFi): was $329 now $269 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Google Pixel Watch: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra: was $1,199 now $374 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
- LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Nectar Mattress (queen): was $999 now $669 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- LG 86" 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Shop all early Black Friday deals
- Amazon: TVs from $79, robot vacs from $99, and more (opens in new tab)
- AT&T: free iPhone 14 or Galaxy S22 w/ trade-in (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $200 off MacBook Pros, $100 off iPads, more (opens in new tab)
- Casper: bedroom essentials from $32 @ Casper (opens in new tab)
- Dell: $300 off + laptop deals from $299 (opens in new tab)
- DreamCloud: 25% off sitewide + free $599 gift with mattresses (opens in new tab)
- GameStop: up to 50% off video games, gaming rigs, and accessories (opens in new tab)
- Herschel backpacks: 30% off everything (opens in new tab)
- HP: laptops from $199, monitors from $139 (opens in new tab)
- iRobot: deals from $124 (opens in new tab)
- GameStop: up to 50% off select video games (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft: up to $500 off laptops, Surface, more (opens in new tab)
- Mixbook: up to 55% off calendars, books, more (opens in new tab)
- Nectar: $200 off + free $499 bedding set w/ any mattress (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: 40% off appliances for Black Friday (opens in new tab)
- Saatva (Exclusive): $400 off mattresses $1,000 or more (opens in new tab)
- Sling TV: 50% off your first month (opens in new tab)
- Verizon: Pixel 7 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro free w/ trade-in + unlimited (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: Chromebooks from $79, 55-inch 4K TV for $188 (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: furniture and decor sale from $10 (opens in new tab)