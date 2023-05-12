Last-minute Mother's Day deals — 10 gifts that arrive on time

The National Retail Federation predicts the average person will spend $274 on a gift for mom this Mother's Day. That's higher than last year's record of $245. While we think mom deserves every bit — and more — your bank account may disagree.

Fortunately, there are still a few Mother's Day deals out there. These gifts will not only save you money, but they'll also arrive by May 14. Keep in mind that cut-off times will vary based on your order destination. So the earlier you place your order, the better your chances of that gift arriving on time.

Last-minute Mother's Day sales

(opens in new tab) Amazon eGift card: buy $50 card, get free $5 credit @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Can't think of what to get mom? When all else fails, opt for an Amazon gift card. It may seem impersonal, but it means mom will be able to pick the gift she wants. Even better, Prime members who purchase $50 (or more) in Amazon eGift cards (in one order) can get a free $5 Amazon credit. This deal is valid through May 14 at 11:59 p.m. (PT) or while supplies last. It's a minor promo credit, but it's essentially free money you can get from Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Flowers: 20% off @ 1-800-Flowers (opens in new tab)

From rose bouquets to elegant cala lilies, 1-800-Flowers is taking 20% off select Mother's Day flowers via coupon code "MOM". The sale also includes treats like chocolates and strawberries, too.

(opens in new tab) Designer cell phone accessory sale: 25% off designer cases @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Just in time for Mother's Day, Verizon is taking 25% off select accessories from Elizabeth James. The sale includes cases for both iPhone and Android smartphones.

(opens in new tab) Treats and baskets: express s&h for $9 @ Harry & David (opens in new tab)

If you don't want to go the flower route, Harry & David has a wide range of Mother's Day treats including fruit, wine, and truffle baskets. Use coupon "HD9" to pay just $9.99 for express shipping.

(opens in new tab) Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper: was $30 now $18 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The perfect Mother's Day deal for the coffee aficionado, the Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper lets you make the perfect cup of joe without having to leave your apartment. It features a fine mesh stainless steel filter that eliminates the need for paper filters. The 34-ounce coffee maker can make up to 8 cups of coffee. Prime members can get it with next-day shipping.

(opens in new tab) Mothers' Day same-day flowers: from $55 @ FTD (opens in new tab)

It happens to the best of us. If you need a gift that arrives asap, FTD has a wide range of flowers and chocolates that arrive same-day. Deals start from $55 and the flowers can arrive in a matter of hours. Just make sure to place your order ASAP.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was $129 now $74 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Keep in touch with mom using the Echo Show 8, which we named one of the best smart displays for budget-minded shoppers. It upgrades its predecessor's 1MP camera with a 13MP lens. The camera also has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls.

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus Gift Card: 1-year for $79 @ Disney (opens in new tab)

Keep mom entertained throughout the entire year with a 12-month subscription to Disney Plus. They'll have access to content from Disney, Pixar, National Geographic, and more. Better yet, this gift arrives instantly and can be used immediately. That alone is worth the cost.

(opens in new tab) Renpho Shiatsu Foot Massager: was $191 now $99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Mom deserves all the pampering in the world and this deep-kneading shiatsu massager is equipped with a rotation ball, rolling stick, and built-in heating to provide a comprehensive massage to mom's feet. It can accommodate all foot sizes

and its easy to control touch panel makes it easy to use.