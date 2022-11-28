Last chance! iPad Cyber Monday deal is at all-time low price

Cyber Monday deals are winding down, which means this could be your last chance to score one of the cheapest iPads ever.

Right now you can snag the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's the all-time low price, and it has pretty much everything you need in a tablet — including a speedy processor and long battery life — as long as you're willing to put up with some minor drawbacks.

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $269 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. Deals on this base model are rare, so snatch this up while you can.

In our iPad 10.2 (2021) review, we liked the bright and vibrant 10.2-inch display, which is great for surfing the web, playing games and watching shows and movies. We also appreciate that the front camera supports Center Stage, so you'll be centered in the frame during video calls.

Another major highlight is the battery life. We saw a very good 11 hours and 59 minutes of runtime in our web surfing battery test. So you should be able to use this slate pretty much all day without having to worry about recharging.

If you want to use the iPad 10.2 as a mini laptop, you can spring for the Smart Keyboard Folio, and you can also take notes or draw on the table using the 1st gen Apple Pencil.

Now, the newer iPad 2022 has some distinct advantages. It offers a larger 10.9 inch display with slimmer bezels, a faster A14 Bionic chip and a sleeker design. And it works with a Magic Keyboard Folio with touchpad built in. But that tablet also starts at a much higher $459.

This is why Apple is keeping the iPad 2021 around. And at this reduced price it's a no-brainer. If this tablet is not for you check out our Cyber Monday iPad deals roundup and see our Cyber Monday deals live blog for all the last-minute savings you can still get.