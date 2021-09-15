iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 just got big price drops after iPhone 13 launch

It happens every year. A new iPhone is launched and immediately after the Apple Event is over, Apple announces a fresh batch of iPhone price cuts. Today, it's the iPhone 13 that's causing a new wave of iPhone deals.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 now start at $599 and $499, respectively. That's a $100 price cut for each phone. Meanwhile, the iPhone SE remains on sale from $399, which is its usual price. Today's iPhone price cuts are similar to last year's deals. When the iPhone 12 was announced, the iPhone 11 dropped to to $599 and the iPhone XR hit $499. Note that the iPhone XR is now discontinued.

Outside of Apple's price cuts, retailers and carriers are offering iPhone discounts of their inventory, especially now that three iPhones have been axed from Apple's lineup.

Apple axes iPhone 12 Pro series and iPhone XR

If you're looking for iPhone 12 deals, the next few days will be great. That's because Apple has officially nixed the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. As a result, carriers will be offering killer deals on these models. (The iPhone XR has also been removed from Apple's homepage).

For instance, Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max with trade-in. New customers who switch will get an extra $500 off for a total of up to $1,500 off. Meanwhile, the iPhone XR is free with a new Unlimited plan at Verizon.

Not to be outdone, AT&T is knocking up to $700 off the iPhone 12 Pro Max with trade-in. To be fair, this is the same deal we've seen from AT&T most of the month. Nevertheless, it's still one of the better iPhone 12 promos we've seen.

With Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals not too far off, we suspect Apple's previous-gen phones will only get cheaper in the days to come.