I test smart home gear for a living — 5 best Black Friday smart thermostat deals

This year's Black Friday deals have dropped the prices on some of our favorite smart home tech to all-time lows. Now is one of the best times to invest in a new smart thermostat if you're in need of an upgrade. This gadget lets you control your home's climate remotely from your phone or smart assistant. Each of these thermostats works with an app so that you can monitor energy usage and optimize your heating schedule to save money on your energy bills.

We're currently seeing retailers offer great discounts on some of the best smart thermostats from lots of different manufacturers, including Ecobee, Google and Honeywell, like the Google Nest Learning Thermostat, currently $70 off at Amazon.

Black Friday smart thermostat deals

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

Packing a highly accurate occupancy sensor, this smart thermostat detects when you're present in a room. It uses this information to automate heating and cooling routines based on your daily activity. This turns down your system while you're away but keeps your home toasty when you need it. It also keeps an eye on your HVAC system to send alerts if something seems off.

Amazon Smart Thermostat: was $79 now $51 @ Amazon

If you don't need advanced room sensing and automatic learning capabilities, Amazon's smart thermostat is a convenient way to control your home's temperatures on a budget. Aside from the fact that this is tied to the Alexa smart home platform, this is an excellent choice for most people since it delivers all of the basics you could want like remote monitoring and advanced scheduling.

Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium: was $249 now $219 @ Amazon

The Ecobee Premium is a sleek option outfitted with smart features such as a built-in air quality monitor and geofencing. In our Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium review, we were impressed with how well it works to manage individual room temperatures with Ecobee’s Smart Sensors. It also acts as a smart speaker and home monitoring hub that includes built-in smoke alarm detection and alerts to possible break-ins when your system is armed.

Honeywell Home RTH9585WF: was $179 now $99 @ Amazon

This Alexa and Google-ready touchscreen panel is compact and discreet. Its always-on display can be customized to match your interior. With the Honeywell app you can keep an eye on energy usage, humidity levels, and temperature remotely.

Nest Thermostat: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The Nest Thermostat isn't as sexy or smart as the Nest Learning Thermostat, but it still works well with scheduling and smart home controls while costing half as much. For under $100 you get smart app and voice control over your system, plus it has a feature that its more expensive brother doesn't: Thanks to its Matter integration, the Nest Thermostat can also be used with HomeKit, Apple's smart home platform.

How to choose the right smart thermostat for your home

Before you even purchase a smart thermostat you should make sure that you're HVAC system is compatible with one. Certain setups like baseboard heating systems tend to be problematic. If you have multiple heating or cooling zones or your current thermostat lacks a C-Wire these could be potential indicators that your space not be a good candidate.

Once you establish that want a home smart thermostat, you need to consider what you want out of the experience. You can nab an excellent, basic smart thermostat for under $100; these will add remote control and management through your phone and voice controls. But spending a bit more on higher-end models like the Nest Learning Thermostat can be worth it if you don't want to lift a finger. This learns your habits and automatically adjusts your climate so you don't have to schedule out your heating in advance.

Last but not least, you'll want a system compatible with your existing smart home platform. This makes it easier to work into your existing automations or control it from different smart speakers in your home.