I ran a half marathon in these Lululemon running shorts and they’re 42% off for Black Friday

If I could run in shorts all year round I would and if I had to pick one pair I'd choose to wear Lululemon's Speed Up High Rise Shorts. I like to feel as free, comfortable and speedy as I can when I'm on a run and the Speed Up shorts allow me to do just this with their lightweight and well-ventilated design. I wore a pair to complete a half marathon this year and fell in love and right now, they are on sale ahead of Black Friday.

Right now you can get the Lululemon Speed Up High-Rise Lined Short 4" for just $39 at Lululemon, which is 42% off. I have them in the color Pistachio and love how vibrant the color is in real life. Other colors are on sale for this price as well, such as Powder Blue. However, not all sizes are available per color so make sure to check this before clicking pay.

Lululemon Speed Up High-Rise Lined Short 4" : was $68 now $39 @ Lululemon

Style, comfort and practicality have been perfectly blended into one to create the Speed Up High-Rise Lined Shorts. The high-rise waist and built-in liner inside the shorts offer excellent coverage while running. Meanwhile, you needn't worry about sweat marks thanks to the fast-drying and sweat-wicking materials used to create these lightweight running shorts. Don't sit on this 42% savings!

Why am I such a fan of these shorts? First off, they are extremely comfortable to wear. I trained for and completed a half marathon during the peak of summer this year; this meant finding running wear that felt as light and breathable as possible. Out of all the shorts I own, the Speed Up High-Rise shorts were the only pair that didn't dig into me anywhere or feel damp with sweat while training.

The premium feeling material of these shorts certainly demonstrates that these shorts are specially made for running. As do the storage pockets in the waistband that conveniently store gels in. The zip-up back pocket is a real-life saver when you want to securely store your keys somewhere on a run but don't want to wear a vest. I used this back pocket for my keys a lot on my shorter training runs when I didn't need to carry anything else on me.

There is also a continuous drawstring which makes the shorts adjustable. I found it super easy to adjust the shorts when running and it wasn't awkward like tie-up adjustable waistbands can be, especially when you're trying to tighten your pants on the move.

