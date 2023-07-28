I just found the 25 best back-to-school deals this weekend at Best Buy

It's only a couple of weeks before students will head back to school and college, so if you have some essentials you need to pick up, now's the time. Especially thanks to these back to school sales I've found at Best Buy.

If you need a new laptop to keep up with your work, the Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Laptop for $599 at Best Buy is an excellent choice. This laptop's configuration of a Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM makes it well-suited to everyday work. If you'd prefer to get a desktop computer, the Mac mini M2 for $499 at Best Buy is unbeatable value and the cheapest Mac you can buy.

A good pair of headphones are pretty much essential in my eyes, and my top choice for students are the AirPods Pro 2 for $199 at Best Buy. They'll help you get through those long study sessions with their high-quality sound and strong noise-cancelling capabilities.

There are plenty more sales to be found, so keep scrolling for the best sales I've found at Best Buy this weekend. For more ways to save, check out our Best Buy coupon codes page.

Computers

HP 15" Chromebook: was $399 now $199 @ Best Buy

If you're shopping for a younger student, this HP Chromebook for $199 is a great pick. It comes with a 15.6-inch display, Intel Celeron N200 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage. It's not a powerhouse machine and we're not fans of the 1366 x 768 display, but it's suitable for basic tasks and homework.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 OLED: was $499 now $369 @ Best Buy

The original Lenovo Chromebook Duet earned a spot on our list of best Chromebooks. While we've yet to test the Duet 5, on paper this Chromebook appears to be a worthy successor. It features a detachable keyboard and fabric back cover with built-in kickstand, 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display, Snapdragon SC7180 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: was $499 now $419 @ Best Buy

There are plenty of cheap laptops out there, but if you want a machine that's usable, the IdeaPad 3i won't disappoint. For starters, it has a 15.6-inch 1080p touch LCD — something which many budget laptops forgo. You also get a Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It won't play the latest PC games, but it's a reliable machine for everyday work, Web-based tasks, and entertainment/streaming.

Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Laptop: was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy

The Asus ZenBook 14 is a mainstream laptop sporting a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a Core i5-13500H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. We named its smaller 13-inch config one of the best laptops on the market, which makes this slightly larger model a very promising laptop for just about any mainstream use.

TVs

Smart TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy currently has one of the most epic TV deals of all time. The retailer has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy.

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $179 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can get. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Roku TV 65" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said this TV offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

We named this stunning television the best TV of 2023. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate four HDMI 2.1 ports. Multiple sizes are on sale, but the 42-inch model is well-suited to a dorm room if you're low on space.

Phones

Samsung Galaxy A54: was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy A54 is the best budget smartphone you can buy. In our Samsung Galaxy A54 review, we said it offers solid battery life, a bright and colorful display, and an improved main camera that's great when the lights are low. It features a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 5MP macro (f/2.4). On the front you'll find a 32MP (f/2.2) lens.

Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking $50 off all Pixel 7a purchases. (You'll need to activate your phone during checkout to get this deal). The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 64MP (f/1.89) main camera lens, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone offers the most premium features out of any budget phone for your money.

iPhone 14: up to $1,000 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 when you trade-in your old phone and activate your new phone on select carriers. For instance, activate on Verizon or AT&T to get up to $1,000 off, or activate on T-Mobile for up to $800 off.

Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $999 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking $225 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review we called it one of the best phones you can buy in 2023. The S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (10x zoom). You also get a 12MP front camera.

Headphones

AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This is their lowest price ever.

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $39 @ Best Buy

The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are small, sleek headphones that offer up to 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use them with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different eartip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offer strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use, which makes them worth the price of admission. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for them.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer customizable sound, good ANC, and a comfortable fit. They’ve also got great functionality with the Galaxy Wearable app and wireless charging. They charge super fast, and can be topped off using PowerShare when they're running low on battery. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review we said they offer plenty of functionality at an attainable price with sound that's both versatile and vibrant.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch Full HD 120Hz display, a 12MP front-facing camera, three microphones and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 review, we called it a speedy, long-lasting Android 12 slate that's beautiful to look at and sets a new standard for premium Android tablets. Just keep in mind, it was recently replaced by the new Tab S9, which starts at $799.

Galaxy Tab S9 preorder: from $799 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering up to $650 off any Galaxy Tab S9 preorder. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade. Upgrades include a new OLED display and better rear cameras. In our Galaxy Tab S9 hands-on review, we said it's an entry-level tablet that feels more like a premium slate.

Appliances

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $119 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer comes with a four-quart capacity which is ideal to cook for a small family. In addition, it can roast, reheat, and dehydrate delicious meals in less time. It has a non-stick basket and crisper plate that can hold up to 2 lbs of French fries or other tasty foods with ease. With a handy digital display, it’s easy to use at just a touch of a button. Designed to be lightweight and easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender: was $199 now $139 @ Best Buy

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender can mix, blend, juice, and process all of your favorite foods. It has a high-volume 72-ounce blender capacity and also includes a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor along with two 16-ounce blender cups with built-in blades for smoothies and shakes.

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker: was $189 now $152 @ Best Buy

The Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker offers a specific setting for iced coffee. It has the capacity to brew drinks from 4 ounces to a whopping 12 ounces. The K-Elite also benefits from Quiet Brew, which minimizes noise during brewing, and reminds you when it's time to descale as well. In our Keurig K-Eilte review, we said it's one of the best Keurig coffee makers, ready for iced coffee, stronger brews, and dispensing hot water.