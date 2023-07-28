I just found the 25 best back-to-school deals this weekend at Best Buy

It's only a couple of weeks before students will head back to school and college, so if you have some essentials you need to pick up, now's the time. Especially thanks to these back to school sales I've found at Best Buy.
If you need a new laptop to keep up with your work, the Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Laptop for $599 at Best Buy is an excellent choice. This laptop's configuration of a Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM makes it well-suited to everyday work. If you'd prefer to get a desktop computer, the Mac mini M2 for $499 at Best Buy is unbeatable value and the cheapest Mac you can buy.
A good pair of headphones are pretty much essential in my eyes, and my top choice for students are the AirPods Pro 2 for $199 at Best Buy. They'll help you get through those long study sessions with their high-quality sound and strong noise-cancelling capabilities.
There are plenty more sales to be found, so keep scrolling for the best sales I've found at Best Buy this weekend. For more ways to save, check out our Best Buy coupon codes page.
Computers
HP 15" Chromebook: was $399 now $199 @ Best Buy
If you're shopping for a younger student, this HP Chromebook for $199 is a great pick. It comes with a 15.6-inch display, Intel Celeron N200 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage. It's not a powerhouse machine and we're not fans of the 1366 x 768 display, but it's suitable for basic tasks and homework.
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 OLED: was $499 now $369 @ Best Buy
The original Lenovo Chromebook Duet earned a spot on our list of best Chromebooks. While we've yet to test the Duet 5, on paper this Chromebook appears to be a worthy successor. It features a detachable keyboard and fabric back cover with built-in kickstand, 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display, Snapdragon SC7180 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC.
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: was $499 now $419 @ Best Buy
There are plenty of cheap laptops out there, but if you want a machine that's usable, the IdeaPad 3i won't disappoint. For starters, it has a 15.6-inch 1080p touch LCD — something which many budget laptops forgo. You also get a Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It won't play the latest PC games, but it's a reliable machine for everyday work, Web-based tasks, and entertainment/streaming.
Apple Mac mini M2: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy
The new Mac mini M2 is faster and $100 cheaper than its M1-based predecessor. In our Mac mini M2 review, we said it's one of the best computers on the market with a speedy M2 CPU that runs circles around Apple's M1 CPU. The base model supports up to two external displays at up to the same resolutions (6K via Thunderbolt 4 or 4K via HDMI). It features an M2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Laptop: was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy
The Asus ZenBook 14 is a mainstream laptop sporting a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a Core i5-13500H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. We named its smaller 13-inch config one of the best laptops on the market, which makes this slightly larger model a very promising laptop for just about any mainstream use.
MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy
The 2022 MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life. Note: My Best Buy Plus or Total members get it for $1,049.
Price check: $1,099 @ Amazon | $1,099 @ B&H Photo
TVs
Smart TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy
Best Buy currently has one of the most epic TV deals of all time. The retailer has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy.
Price check: from $64 @ Amazon
Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $179 @ Best Buy
The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can get. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.
Roku TV 65" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy
Editor's Choice! In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said this TV offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy
We named this stunning television the best TV of 2023. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate four HDMI 2.1 ports. Multiple sizes are on sale, but the 42-inch model is well-suited to a dorm room if you're low on space.
Phones
Samsung Galaxy A54: was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy
The Galaxy A54 is the best budget smartphone you can buy. In our Samsung Galaxy A54 review, we said it offers solid battery life, a bright and colorful display, and an improved main camera that's great when the lights are low. It features a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 5MP macro (f/2.4). On the front you'll find a 32MP (f/2.2) lens.
Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is knocking $50 off all Pixel 7a purchases. (You'll need to activate your phone during checkout to get this deal). The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 64MP (f/1.89) main camera lens, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone offers the most premium features out of any budget phone for your money.
iPhone 14: up to $1,000 off @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 when you trade-in your old phone and activate your new phone on select carriers. For instance, activate on Verizon or AT&T to get up to $1,000 off, or activate on T-Mobile for up to $800 off.
Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $999 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is knocking $225 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review we called it one of the best phones you can buy in 2023. The S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (10x zoom). You also get a 12MP front camera.
Headphones
AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy
The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This is their lowest price ever.
Price check: $199 @ Amazon
Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $39 @ Best Buy
The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are small, sleek headphones that offer up to 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use them with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different eartip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offer strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use, which makes them worth the price of admission. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for them.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer customizable sound, good ANC, and a comfortable fit. They’ve also got great functionality with the Galaxy Wearable app and wireless charging. They charge super fast, and can be topped off using PowerShare when they're running low on battery. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review we said they offer plenty of functionality at an attainable price with sound that's both versatile and vibrant.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.
Tablets
Apple iPad (10th Gen/Wi-Fi/64GB): was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy
The Apple iPad (10th Gen) has a lot going for it. We appreciate its sleek design and improved rear camera, while we're glad Apple finally decided to drop the outdated Home button from previous models. Delivering faster performance than its predecessors thanks to its A14 Bionic Chip, this is a top-tier tablet. Right now you can save $70 on Amazon, which has the lowest price. Check out our Apple iPad (10th gen) review for more detail.
Price check: $417 @ Walmart | $399 @ Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch Full HD 120Hz display, a 12MP front-facing camera, three microphones and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 review, we called it a speedy, long-lasting Android 12 slate that's beautiful to look at and sets a new standard for premium Android tablets. Just keep in mind, it was recently replaced by the new Tab S9, which starts at $799.
Galaxy Tab S9 preorder: from $799 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is offering up to $650 off any Galaxy Tab S9 preorder. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade. Upgrades include a new OLED display and better rear cameras. In our Galaxy Tab S9 hands-on review, we said it's an entry-level tablet that feels more like a premium slate.
Appliances
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $119 now $99 @ Best Buy
The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer comes with a four-quart capacity which is ideal to cook for a small family. In addition, it can roast, reheat, and dehydrate delicious meals in less time. It has a non-stick basket and crisper plate that can hold up to 2 lbs of French fries or other tasty foods with ease. With a handy digital display, it’s easy to use at just a touch of a button. Designed to be lightweight and easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe.
Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender: was $199 now $139 @ Best Buy
The Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender can mix, blend, juice, and process all of your favorite foods. It has a high-volume 72-ounce blender capacity and also includes a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor along with two 16-ounce blender cups with built-in blades for smoothies and shakes.
Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker: was $189 now $152 @ Best Buy
The Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker offers a specific setting for iced coffee. It has the capacity to brew drinks from 4 ounces to a whopping 12 ounces. The K-Elite also benefits from Quiet Brew, which minimizes noise during brewing, and reminds you when it's time to descale as well. In our Keurig K-Eilte review, we said it's one of the best Keurig coffee makers, ready for iced coffee, stronger brews, and dispensing hot water.
Ecovacs Deebot T8 Plus: was $749 now $262 @ Best Buy
The Deebot T8 Plus is a vacuum cleaner than can do it all. In addition to its vacuuming and mopping capabilities, this smart vac can create a virtual map of your home with unlimited virtual boundaries. It can also empty its dustbin into a disposable dust bag and last for up to three hours on a single charge. It's a generous $225 off right now at Best Buy, but it has dropped lower in the past.