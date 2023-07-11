I found the best Prime Day phone deal — Galaxy S23 just hit lowest price ever

Prime Day is underway, and a fantastic Samsung Galaxy S23 deal is already looking like one of the best offers available during the event. So if you want one of the best phones on sale today for a big discount, I can't recommend this discount enough.

Right now the Samsung Galaxy S23 is just $599 at Amazon. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this device on Amazon, (with the previous low being $699), and cuts 25% off the regular price. This is definitely a deal to scoop up while Amazon still has stock.

Samsung Galaxy S23 (128GB): was $799 now $599 @ Amazon

Lowest Price! The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a lot of what its more expensive siblings do, just for less. It comes with a 50MP main camera, 3x optical zoom, a mighty Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset and a compact but colorful 6.1-inch OLED display.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 launched back in February of this year, and in our Galaxy S23 review we declared it the "best Samsung phone for most people," sitting between the ultimate Galaxy S23 Ultra and the affordable Galaxy A54.

The highlights of the Galaxy S23 experience center around its performance. You get a fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, a bright and sharp 6.1-inch 120Hz OLED display and high-quality photos, particularly from the 3x optical telephoto camera. The Samsung S23 also lasted much longer on a charge than the previous Galaxy S22 based on our testing.

That said, the new front selfie camera didn't impress us that much in our review, particularly in low-light situations. Also, the 25W max charging speed is one of the slowest you'll find on any modern smartphone, so you won't get much battery percentage back if you try to charge the S23 in a hurry.

Still, we highly recommend the Galaxy S23 to anyone after a flagship Android phone, and even more so at this new lowest price. For more deals, both for phones and for other gizmos, take a look at our Prime Day phone deals and our best Prime Day deals hubs.