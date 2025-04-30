Huge North Face spring sale live from $21 — 11 outdoor apparel deals I'd shop now
Stock up on North Face apparel for your next adventure
When you think of The North Face, winter apparel usually comes to mind. But the truth is, the outdoor brand offers tons of must-haves for spring — especially if you're planning to hit the trails or explore the great outdoors.
In fact, North Face is currently hosting a spring sale with deals starting at just $21. Right now, you can snag shorts, t-shirts, lightweight jackets, hiking boots and fleeces for less. To take advantage of these incredible spring deals, keep on reading for all my favorite picks from The North Face.
P.S. Many items are already selling out, so be sure to look through all the colors to find your size. And for even more ways to save, check out our North Face discount codes page.
Best North Face deals
A classic ball cap never goes out of style, especially one that's designed to wick away sweat and keep you cool. Lightweight and durable, the adjustable rear strap should accommodate most head sizes. We also love the Shady Blue hue.
Ready to hit the trails this spring? These belted shorts were made for warm weather exploration. They're durable, stretchy and feature a relaxed fit to keep you comfortable on any adventure.
Whether you're training or hitting the trails, you need a simple tee that can keep up. And this ultra-soft crew shirt is so comfortable you won’t want to take it off. It features FLASHDRY moisture management and an anti-odor treatment — which means you'll stay dry and odor-free. Plus, it was built for mobility and versatility.
This oversized, relaxed-fit pull-over hoodie is sure to be your go-to when you want to feel comfy. Made from a soft cotton blend, the Women’s Fine Alpine Hoodie is designed for all-day comfort any time there’s a chill in the air. It has an adjustable hood and a spacious front kangaroo pocket.
Named after a Peruvian peak, this 1/4 zip, acts as a light yet warm barrier to the elements on chilly hikes. It's lightweight, meaning it's ideal for backpacking, climbing and other activities where weight saving is important. Plus, its bright blue hue is perfect for spring.
This backpack features tons of compartments — including a laptop sleeve — and can even stand up on its own. Its padded shoulder straps offer comfort and it also has two grab handles on top making it convenient to open and provide a balanced carry. It’s also endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association thanks to its comfortable FlexVent suspension system.
Lightweight with a half zip, hand pockets and raglan sleeves for increased mobility when wearing a backpack, this is the perfect hiking layer for free movement and warmth all year round. It's also both stretchy and comfortable.
If you're a runner, you need this ¼-zip for all seasons. Not only does it help regulate body temperature with its innovative insulating fabric, it also actively moves moisture away from the body — making it perfect to wear all year round.
Whether you're heading to the campsite or the worksite, these overalls offer durable, workwear-inspired coverage. They feature adjustable shoulder straps, tons of storage pockets and a built-in hammer loop, so you can tackle any challenge in comfort.
This top-selling sweater-knit fleece is now $36 off. Functional as an insulating layer or as a light jacket, the Gordon Lyons boasts zippered hand pockets with an elastic collar and cuffs for extra warmth. The chest pocket sports a patch logo for good measure and closes via a sporty snap.
Need a new hiking boot? Look no further than this classic-yet-modern pair from North Face. They feature both internal and external waterproofing materials, treatments and processes to help keep your feet dry and protect the boots from the elements.
