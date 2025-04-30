Huge North Face spring sale live from $21 — 11 outdoor apparel deals I'd shop now

When you think of The North Face, winter apparel usually comes to mind. But the truth is, the outdoor brand offers tons of must-haves for spring — especially if you're planning to hit the trails or explore the great outdoors.

In fact, North Face is currently hosting a spring sale with deals starting at just $21. Right now, you can snag shorts, t-shirts, lightweight jackets, hiking boots and fleeces for less. To take advantage of these incredible spring deals, keep on reading for all my favorite picks from The North Face.

P.S. Many items are already selling out, so be sure to look through all the colors to find your size. And for even more ways to save, check out our North Face discount codes page.

Best North Face deals

The North Face Fine Alpine Hoodie (Women's): was $60 now $42 at The North Face This oversized, relaxed-fit pull-over hoodie is sure to be your go-to when you want to feel comfy. Made from a soft cotton blend, the Women’s Fine Alpine Hoodie is designed for all-day comfort any time there’s a chill in the air. It has an adjustable hood and a spacious front kangaroo pocket.