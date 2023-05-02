Hurry! This 58-inch Roku TV just crashed to $268

There are always great TV deals but it's rare to find one this good. And if you're already planning your Memorial Day shopping so you can get the best deals, this may be one of the best early Memorial Day TV sales around.

Right now, Walmart has the Hisense 58-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $268 (opens in new tab). That's not only insanely cheap, but it's actually $30 less than the lowest price we've seen. Typically you only see prices this cheap on Black Friday, so you'll want to act fast before this deal is gone.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $338 now $268 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's smart TV operating system. Currently priced at $268, it's the cheapest 58-inch 4K TV we've seen all year. Plus it features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound so you aren't missing out on features despite the low price.

Hisense is known for making some great budget TVs and makes some of the best Roku TVs we've tested. The R6 series on sale offers 4K resolution, HDR support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has three HDMI ports, so you can connect anything from a gaming console to your DVR box.

Is the picture quality going to match the best TVs we've ever tested? No, but with these features at this price, you won't miss it. Plus, Hisense still manages pretty impressive picture quality, so you'll still be able to enjoy the best TV shows and movies with no problem.

This is great because when it comes to streaming and apps, this TV offers plenty of options. It uses the Roku operating system, which sports an easy-to-use interface and access to hundreds of apps including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. You also get access to The Roku Channel, which gives you a ton of free shows and movies to watch if you don't subscribe to a streaming service.

Make sure to follow our coverage of the best TV deals for more discounts on TVs of all sizes. And check out our Memorial Day sales coverage for the best deals of the season.