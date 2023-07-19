Hurry! The Google Pixel 7 just crashed to lowest price ever on Amazon

Google keeps knocking it out of the park with their smartphones. The company offers awesome value for money thanks to premium features (like the camera system), while keeping devices at affordable prices.

The Google Pixel 7 is on sale for $499 at Amazon for a limited time. This is $100 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this phone. And U.K. readers are also in luck — the Google Pixel 7 is £441 at Amazon UK right now. (Note this deal comes from a third-party retailer on Amazon.)

Google Pixel 7: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

Lowest price: Google's Pixel 7 comes with an excellent dual camera system, a bright and colorful 6.3-inch display and a powerful and smart Tensor G2 chipset. It's one of the best values in smartphones and a highly-desirable handset for photography enthusiasts. It's just dropped to $499 courtesy of this Amazon discount.

Google Pixel 7: was £599 now £441 @ Amazon

Lowest price: In the U.K.? The Google Pixel 7 is available for £441 at Amazon UK right now. That's the lowest price I've seen, but you should noteit comes from a third-party retailer rather than Amazon itself.

In our Google Pixel 7 review, we said this phone was great value, and praised it for its awesome cameras, bright display and powerful Tensor G2 chipset.

This phone has a sharp 6.3-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. In our tests, we saw a peak brightness of 926 nits, 109.3% coverage of the sRGB color space. Movies and videos look great on this screen, and it's easy to see in bright sunlight.

Packing a 50MP main and a 12MP ultrawide lens, the Google Pixel 7 is an awesome camera phone. Night shots, portraits and selfies were impressive in our tests, and Super Res Zoom offers up to an 8x digital zoom. You also get access to useful photo editing features like Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser.

Gaming, video editing and everyday productivity also run well on this phone thanks to the Tensor G2 chip. We didn't see any framerate drops while playing PUBG Mobile, and transcoding a 4K video to 1080p in Adobe Premiere Rush took less than 50 seconds.

The biggest downside to the Google Pixel 7 is its battery life. We got 7 hours, 13 minutes out of our unit with the display set to 90Hz. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S23 lasted 10 hours, 27 minutes in our tests.

The Google Pixel 7 is a great phone overall, and it's only gotten better with this discount. If you're interested in more Google hardware, you'll probably want to know that the Google Pixel Watch just crashed in price at Amazon. Or, check out our iPhone deals coverage for more sales.