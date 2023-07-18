Score! The Google Pixel Watch just crashed in price at Amazon

Have a Google Pixel phone? Then the Pixel Watch should be top of your shopping list right now. This wearable is an extension of your phone on your wrist, packed with tons of useful health and fitness tracking features.

The Google Pixel Watch is $269 at Amazon right now. It hit $249 on Prime Day, but this $80 discount is still to be appreciated. Or, for U.K. readers, the Google Pixel Watch is £236 at Amazon. This is over £100 off and its lowest price ever. Make sure to grab this deal on one of the best smartwatches before it's gone.

Google Pixel Watch: was $349 now $269 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch features an AMOLED screen, Wear OS by Google, and Fitbit fitness tracking. It's also water and scratch-resistant and can measure your heart rate, monitor your sleep, and track your heart rhythm with ECG. It's now $80 off its usual price.

Google Pixel Watch: was £339 now £236 @ Amazon

Lowest price! In the U.K.? The Google Pixel Watch is now on sale for £236 on Amazon UK. At over £100 off, this is its lowest price ever.

The Google Pixel Watch is one of the best smartwatches on the market, and it's the one to buy if you own a Pixel smartphone. Just take a look at our Google Pixel Watch review to see why.

We love the Google Pixel Watch's sleek design. It looks simple, but it's versatile enough to wear anywhere, say to an evening out at a nice restaurant. The dark watch faces help hide the somewhat large bezels, and the digital crown and side button make navigating the watch easier.

If you're tied into Google's ecosystem, you'll appreciate the functionality of Wear OS. The Pixel Watch has support for all Google's major apps and services built-in — Google Pay, Google Calendar, YouTube Music and more are all present and accounted for. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 only sports the basics like Gmail, Google Maps and Google Assistant.

We also love this smartwatch's Fitbit health tracking integration. The Pixel Watch can track more than 40 workout types, count your steps and continuously track your heart rate. GPS and Active Zone Minutes tracking are also included, and the watch can take ECGs. You get a 6-month subscription to Fitbit Premium free with this watch (usually $9.99/month), which gets you access to more advanced health tracking features like Daily Readiness Score and sleep tracking analysis.

The only slight downside to this watch is its battery life. We got 24 hours of battery life out of our unit in our tests, but turning GPS on drains the battery pretty quickly. The watch takes about an hour to charge up from dead to full, so it doesn't take too long to top it up if you're running low on battery.

The Google Pixel Watch is an awesome device, so grab this deal before it disappears. For more sales, check out our Amazon deals coverage.