Hurry! Save up to 50% with these Prime Day patio furniture deals

Whether you’re lounging in your backyard, or hosting summer gatherings, you’ll want to spruce up your backyard with the best patio furniture. And there’s no better time than Amazon Prime Day to grab some hot deals. From dining sets to lounge chairs, there are plenty of deals slashing up to 50% off the original price.

Luckily, we’ve done all the work for you, and have spotted some great backyard buys right now. So, if you want to instantly transform your outdoor space, and make it look stylish and inviting, these are the patio furniture deals to snap up fast.

Before you do though, be sure to check out these 5 things to know before buying garden furniture for your yard — expert tips.

Patio dining sets

Devoko Dining 7 PCS Furniture, Patio Conversation Set: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

Whether you prefer al fresco dining, or hosting a BBQ with one of the best grills , this patio dining set can accommodate guests. The large table is designed with an attractive, acacia wood table top for your feasts, while the six chairs are a sturdy, rattan material, with acacia armrests. These are waterproof and also come with comfortable, foam-filled cushions. What’s more, it’s 20% off — which makes it a great deal to grab.

YITAHOME 5 Pieces Outdoor Patio Dining Table Chair Set: was $499 now $350 @ Amazon

If you want something practical, yet stylish, this wicker patio set is a good buy. With a slatted, wood tabletop and ergonomic, wicker chairs, these are durable and weatherproof. It also comes with thick, white cushions for extra comfort. With its attractive, ‘vacation’ style, it will certainly add a cozy feature to any outdoor space.

Flash Furniture Nantucket 6-Piece Patio Dining Set with Glass Table: was $277 now $150 @ Amazon

For those after a circular dining table, this patio set is a great deal. This rippled, glass table top sits on top of a sturdy steel frame base, and it comes with four, folding chairs made from a lightweight fabric. These are easy to clean, move around and store when not in use. What's more, it comes with a handy, table umbrella to shield you from the sun rays while you’re dining. With almost 50% off, you’ll certainly be getting your money’s worth.

Flamaker Patio Furniture Set 3 Pieces All-Weather Rattan Outdoor Furniture: was $109 now $89 @ Amazon

If you have a compact space or balcony, this rattan set is a stylish option. The 3-piece set consists of two, high back armchairs with sponge-filled cushions for extra comfort, and a tempered glass tabletop for your drinks and food. With its premium PE rattan design, these are sturdy, weatherproof and easy to clean/maintain. A stylish addition to any backyard.

Patio sofa sets

Best Choice Products Outdoor Rope Woven Sectional Patio Furniture: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

If you’re after an L-shaped, outdoor sofa to suit your backyard, this is a great deal. Designed in a handwoven, wicker design, this is also topped with comfortable, weatherproof cushions. It can also be detached to create a 2-piece lounger section, if you want to create more space. In addition, it comes with a neat, tempered, glass top table to hold your summer drinks. With its rustic, wicker style and black cushions, this set will make an attractive piece to our space.

Vongrasig 6 Piece Small Patio Furniture Sets: was $409 now $369 @ Amazon

If you’re looking for ultimate relaxation, this rattan, sectional set is a great bargain. It comes with two corner chairs, three armless chairs, one glass coffee table, and two throw pillows for extra comfort. Made from a durable PE wicker, it’s made to withstand the weather, and easy to maintain. Plus, you can sink into the cozy, 3-inch thick, padded cushions if you want to lounge. Best of all, you can change the seating arrangement to suit your yard and needs.

Wisteria Lane 4 Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set (Blue): was $459 now $311 @ Amazon

For those with limited space, this wicker, 4-piece set is ideal for your needs. These high-backed armchairs are designed with premium PE rattan, and also come with 3-inch seat back cushions and ergonomic backrest for added comfort. It’s weatherproof, and the stylish, blue cushion covers can also be removed to be machine-washed. What’s more, the set includes a tempered glass top, coffee table that is ideal for your outdoor feasts. A modern and stylish set for a great price!

Outsunny 2 Piece Patio Wicker Corner Sofa Set: was $298 now $189 @ Amazon

For those with limited space, but still want a relaxing nook, this bargain is not to be missed. This 2-piece patio sofa can easily be disconnected to create two, corner seats if you wish. With its durable, weaved, wicker design, it also comes with 4-inch thick, padded seat cushions and back cushions for extra comfort. These are also weatherproof, and covers can be removed to machine wash. And with almost 40% off, this is a great price to grab!

Patio side tables

LIFFY Outdoor Side Table: was $44 now $31 @ Amazon

If you’re after a small yet stylish accent table, this is a fantastic choice. It’s lightweight, but has a reasonable capacity of 45 pounds — enough for snacks. In addition, it’s patterned, glass top makes a nice, decorative feature, and will instantly spruce up your space. Plus, its compact size is a real space-saver, and can be placed in any cozy nook.

LZRS Adirondack Square Outdoor Side Table (Black): was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

If you’re just after a sturdy table to place your drinks and snacks, this is a great buy. The table is designed in a plastic HDPE material with a textured grain finish that gives it a realistic wood-like look. This also makes it super easy to clean or wipe down, and it’s waterproof. It’s the ideal size to place anywhere, and the color will suit any backyard style.

Keter Pacific Cool Bar: was $89 now $81 @ Amazon

This 2-in-1 patio table also doubles up as a hidden drinks cooler. When you’re ready for a drink top-up, simply elevate the lid above the rim to reveal a cooler underneath with 7.5-gallon capacity. This provides enough space to chill up to forty 12 oz. cans. It also has a handy, drainage plug to empty out excess water, and is weather resistant. Great for entertaining, and has a stylish, rattan base to uplift your outdoor space.

Patio umbrellas

Grand patio 11FT Cantilever Umbrella with Base: was $459 now $349 @ Amazon

If you’re after a premium, cantilever patio umbrella, to ensure you’re shaded and kept cool, this is a great deal. At 11 ft, this offers 95 sq ft of coverage, to keep you and your guests comfortable — and has an attractive, curved design. In addition, it comes with an auto-lock system that allows you to reposition the tilt of the shade. And it comes on a weighted base with wheels, to make it easy to move around. Perfect to shade a round table, and a great price too!

PURPLE LEAF 9' X 12' Patio Umbrella Outdoor Rectangle Umbrella: was $599 now $399 @ Amazon

If you’re looking for a canopy-style, rectangle umbrella, this is a great sale. Designed with a crank system, choose from 6 heights and angles, with 360-degree rotation for easier shading control. With a sturdy, aluminum frame and high-quality, polyester fabric to protect you from the elements, it’s made to last. And with a 33% discount, it’s a decent deal to snap up now.